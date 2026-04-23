Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan-led RWP Looks For 'Elusive' Victory

Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Get the live scores and play-by-play updates of the match 34, RWP vs ISU at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, April 23 right here

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Rawalpindi Pindiz Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026 At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
Islamabad United cricketers celebrate a wicket during PSL 2026 match against Rawalpindiz. thepslt20/X
Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score: Welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 as winless Rawalpindiz (RWP) square off against three-time champions Islamabad United (ISU) at the National Stadium in Karachi today (on Thursday, April 23). Already out of the ISL playoffs reckoning with eight defeats in eight, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Pindiz will look to end the tournament with at least a win in their kitty, and the debutants have two matches to do so. Before their final fixture against Hyderabad Kingsmen on Sunday, they face Shadab Khan & Co. with pride at stake. Islamabad United, on the other hand, are one of the favourites this season. The Shers have nine points from seven outings (four wins, two defeats, one no result), and a win today will help inch closer to a play-off spot. Alongside Lahore Qalandars, they remain the joint-most successful team in Pakistan's flagship T20 cricket tournament. The Qalanders will take on Karachi Kings later tonight. Get the live scores and play-by-play updates of the RWP vs ISU, ISL 2026 match 34, being played at the Gaddafi Stadium
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Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Shadab Khan - ISU's MVP Bowler

Shadab Khan has been his side's most threatening bowler. In five matches, he has accounted for nine scalps at an average of 13.88 and an economy rate of 6.94.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United  LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Head-to-Head T20 Record

These two sides have met just once that too this season with ISU beating the Mohammad Rizwan-led side.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United  LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Squads

Rawalpindiz Squad: Shahzaib Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal

Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Shadab Khan(c), Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

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