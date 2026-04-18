Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Toss Update, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi And Co Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindiz in bottom two spots of PSL 2026
Qalandars won toss, opted to bat against Rawalpindiz
Rawalpindiz make four changes to their playing XI
Lahore Qalandars face Rawalpindiz in match 27 of Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday (April 18).
Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to bat first against Rawalpindiz. Mohammad Rizwan's side made four changes to their playing XI.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Razaullah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir
Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf
It is a battle of the laggards with the two bottom-placed teams in the league locking horns. Mohammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz have suffered six straight defeats, while Shaheen Shah Afridi's Qalandars won two games before losing three on the trot.