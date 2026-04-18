Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Toss Update, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi And Co Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Here is all you need to know about match 27 of Pakistan Super League 2026 in Karachi: preview, toss update, playing XIs and more

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Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Toss Update PSL 2026 Shaheen Afridi And Co Batting First Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars are batting first against Rawalpindiz in Karachi. Photo: X/@lahoreqalandars
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindiz in bottom two spots of PSL 2026

  • Qalandars won toss, opted to bat against Rawalpindiz

  • Rawalpindiz make four changes to their playing XI

Lahore Qalandars face Rawalpindiz in match 27 of Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday (April 18).

ALSO READ: Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to bat first against Rawalpindiz. Mohammad Rizwan's side made four changes to their playing XI.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Razaullah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

It is a battle of the laggards with the two bottom-placed teams in the league locking horns. Mohammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz have suffered six straight defeats, while Shaheen Shah Afridi's Qalandars won two games before losing three on the trot.

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