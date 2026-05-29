ENG-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20I Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Chelmsford?

Bhatia, playing her first T20I after a long injury layoff, smashed 54 runs, while Jemimah produced a superb knock of 69 off just 40 deliveries. Their aggressive batting powered India to a strong total of 188/7 despite England pulling things back in the final overs. Deepti Sharma also chipped in with a valuable 22 off 13 balls to push the visitors close to the 190-mark. Lauren Bell was England’s best bowler with figures of 3/34.