India Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

India commence the three-match series against England at Chelmsford
With it, the preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 kickstart as well
Check toss update and playing XI below
The stage is set for a high-stakes encounter at the County Ground in Chelmsford, as England and India clash in the first of a three-match T20I series on Thursday, May 28, 2026. For both nations, this series serves as a critical final dress rehearsal ahead of next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
England enter the contest on a high note, having recently secured a hard-fought 2-1 series victory over New Zealand. While they will be without regular skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt due to injury, they are bolstered by the return of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and the consistent form of spinner Sophie Ecclestone.
Stand-in captain Charlie Dean will be looking to maintain the team's momentum and test squad depth against a top-tier opponent.
India, currently ranked third in the ICC T20I standings, arrives seeking redemption following a disappointing 4-1 series loss to South Africa. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is eager for her team to regain consistency, and the squad has been energized by a dominant 7-wicket victory in their recent tour match against the ECB Development XI.
India's lineup features a blend of experience and fresh talent, with all eyes on the return of wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia and spinner Radha Yadav, alongside the potential debut of rising star Nandini Sharma.
Conditions at Chelmsford are expected to be conducive to both seam movement under the evening lights and batting fluency. With both teams looking to finalize their preferred playing XIs for the upcoming global tournament, this series opener is more than just a bilateral clash; it is a vital tactical battle.
Fans can expect an intense encounter as India looks to stamp their authority before the World Cup opener against Pakistan on June 14.
India Vs England, 1st T20I: Toss Update
England Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
India Vs England, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani
England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean(c), Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman