GT Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Who Will Win Indian Premier League's Knockout Clash?

As per Chat GPT, RR have a 55% chance of winning against GT in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a blistering 97 off just 29 balls against SRH in Eliminator
The winner of the match will play RCB in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad
With a place in the final at stake, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will cross swords with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 29.
Both teams have had contrasting outcomes in their previous matches, while RR have earned a place in Qualifier 2 after beating SRH by 47 runs; GT are reaping the benefits of finishing in the top two as they are getting another shot at the final after losing by a whopping 92 runs against RCB in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been the find of the IPL in recent history, could play a decisive role in the outcome of the match, given his form in this season, where he has churned out 680 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45 and an astonishing strike rate of above 240.
Sooryavanshi's 97-run innings off just 29 balls in the Eliminator single-handedly turned the tide of the match in RR's favor, which is why his exploits could again very well decide the fate of the match.
On the other hand, GT's bowling, which has been their strength throughout the tournament, let them down against RCB, along with their fielding. Titans' top-order consisting of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has been the most consistent of the tournament, but they cannot go gung-ho from the start.
On top of that, they have a brittle middle-order, which restricts their top-order from playing completely freely, and this situation in the batting order puts more pressure on the GT bowling as it doesn't give them much scope to have a pretty bad day.
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to ChatGPT, Rajasthan Royals have a 55% chance of winning the Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. While both teams are well-matched, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's red-hot form could turn the match in RR's favor in the powerplay itself. While GT also posses a settled bowling attack, and if they manage to get Sooryavanshi out early, then the match could turn in their favor too.
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya/Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Where will the Qualifier 2 between GT and RR take place?
The Qualifier 2 between GT and RR will take place in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 29.
Who will win the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 between RR and GT?
As per Chat GPT, RR have a 55% chance of winning against GT in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026.