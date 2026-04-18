Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: LQ Win Toss, Elect To Bat In Karachi

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Razaullah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir
Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf
Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rawalpindiz.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info
The PSL 2026 matches will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listed below:
Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco
Australia and New Zealand: ESPN
USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz
United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad
Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad
Sri Lanka: Dialog Television
Nepal: Tapmad
MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)
Rest of the world: Tapmad
Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads
Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Jalat Khan, Dian Forrester, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah
Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Hey All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the 27th Pakistan Super League 2026 match, between Lahore Qalandars and Rawalpindiz. Watch this space for pre-match, toss, playing XIs and live updates.