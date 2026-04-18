Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: LQ Win Toss, Elect To Bat In Karachi

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz have suffered six straight defeats, while Shaheen Shah Afridi's Qalandars won two games before losing three on the trot. Follow the live cricket score and updates from Pakistan Super League 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Pakistan Super League 2026 match 27 psl updates
Lahore Qalandars' players celebrating a wicket of Multan Sultans during a PSL 2026 clash at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/X
Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 27th match of Pakistan Super League 2026, between Lahore Qalandars and Rawalpindiz at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday (April 18). It is a battle of the laggards with the two bottom-placed teams in the league locking horns. Mohammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz have suffered six straight defeats, while Shaheen Shah Afridi's Qalandars won two games before losing three on the trot. Who will arrest their slide tonight? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PSL 2026 match.
LIVE UPDATES

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Razaullah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rawalpindiz.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info

The PSL 2026 matches will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listed below:

  • Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

  • Australia and New Zealand: ESPN

  • USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz

  • United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad

  • Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

  • Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

  • Nepal: Tapmad

  • MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)

  • Rest of the world: Tapmad

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Jalat Khan, Dian Forrester, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Sikandar Raza, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Parvez Hossain Emon, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah

Lahore Qalandars Vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026: Hey All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the 27th Pakistan Super League 2026 match, between Lahore Qalandars and Rawalpindiz. Watch this space for pre-match, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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