Name: Haris Rauf

Born: November 07, 1993, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Spouse: Muzna Masood Malik

Haris Rauf is a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler hailing from Pakistan. The pace bowler troubles batters with his express speed. Bowled the fastest delivery of the Pakistan Super League's 2023 season and one of the quickest last overs in T20 cricket, with four balls over 93mph. Haris Rauf has played for a range of cricket teams, including Pakistan, Baluchistan, Lahore Qalandars, Melbourne Stars, Northern (Pakistan), Qalandars, Rangpur Riders, San Francisco Unicorns, and Welsh Fire (Men).

In Tests, Haris Rauf has played 1 match, taking 1 wicket in 78 balls at an economy rate of 6.00. Moving to ODIs, he has participated in 37 matches, claiming 69 wickets while conceding 1822 runs with an average of 26.40 and an economy of 5.95.

In T20Is, Rauf boasts a record of 90 wickets in 66 matches, with 1963 runs given at an economy of 8.20. Transitioning to first-class cricket, he has played 9 matches, securing 32 wickets while allowing 935 runs at an economy rate of 3.80. In List A cricket, he has played 41 matches, capturing 76 wickets while conceding 2033 runs with an economy rate of 5.91. Lastly, in T20s, Rauf has participated in 188 matches, claiming an impressive 249 wickets while conceding 5633 runs with an economy rate of 8.26.

In 2018, Rauf's inclusion in the Lahore Qalandars squad for the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy marked his debut in domestic cricket. Subsequently, in March 2019, he secured a spot in Baluchistan's lineup for the 2019 Pakistan Cup, making his List A debut for the team on 2 April 2019. His journey continued as he earned selection in Northern's squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament in September 2019, debuting in first-class cricket for Northern later that month. Recognizing his potential, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) identified him as one of the six players to watch ahead of the 2019–20 National T20 Cup tournament in October 2019.

In December 2019, despite initially being in Australia to represent the Glenorchy Magpies in Tasmanian Grade Cricket, Rauf joined the Melbourne Stars for the 2019-20 Big Bash League season as a replacement for the injured Dale Steyn. His impact was immediate, as he claimed a five-wicket haul in just his second match against the Hobart Hurricanes. Rauf's prowess was further highlighted on 8 January 2020 when he achieved a hat-trick against the Sydney Thunder, etching his name in history as the first Pakistani and first Melbourne Stars bowler to do so in the BBL, with one delivery clocking at 151.3 km/h. Continuing his stellar performances, on 16 February 2019, he played a pivotal role, claiming 4 wickets for 23 runs, leading Lahore Qalandars to victory against the Karachi Kings.

In December 2021, Rauf secured a contract with Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the 2022 cricket season in England, further expanding his cricketing horizons.

In January 2020, Rauf earned a spot in Pakistan's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against Bangladesh, marking his debut in the format on 24 January 2020. Recognizing his potential, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awarded him a central contract in May 2020, placing him in the newly created Emerging Players category for the 2020–21 season. Despite his selection in a 29-man squad for Pakistan's tour to England in June 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Rauf, along with two other players, tested positive for the virus on 22 June 2020. Despite showing no symptoms, he underwent a period of self-isolation, eventually being replaced in Pakistan's squad by Mohammad Amir. However, Rauf later returned two consecutive negative tests, making him eligible to join the Pakistan squad in England.

On 29 October 2020, Rauf earned a spot in Pakistan's One Day International (ODI) squad for the first match against Zimbabwe, making his debut in the format on 30 October 2020. His prowess continued as he was named in Pakistan's squad for their tour to New Zealand in November 2020, and subsequently in their Test squads for series against South Africa (January 2021), Zimbabwe (March 2021), and the West Indies (June 2021). In September 2021, Rauf secured a place in Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, delivering a standout performance with a four-wicket haul against New Zealand, earning him the man-of-the-match title.

In February 2022, Rauf was named in Pakistan's Test squad for their series against Australia, and in August 2022, he found a spot in Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup. Additionally, in October 2022, Rauf was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Notably, on 22 August 2023, Rauf achieved a significant milestone, claiming his first international five-wicket haul by taking 5/18 against Afghanistan.

