Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub Lead PAK To Record Nine-wicket Victory - Data Debrief

Pakistan's win also levelled the three-match series with their biggest ODI win over the world champions in Australia, setting up a decider in Perth on Sunday

Australia Vs Pakistan odi match report
Haris Rauf took five wickets in Pakistan's win over Australia in the second game of their ODI series
Haris Rauf’s second five wicket-haul and half-centuries by Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI on Friday. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

Pakistan's win also levelled the three-match series with their biggest ODI win over the world champions in Australia, setting up a decider in Perth on Sunday. 

The hosts started poorly with the bat, losing Jake Fraser-McGurk (13) and Matt Short (19) inside the first seven overs, with Shaheen Afridi claiming both early wickets. 

Steve Smith top scored with 35 but was bowled out by Mohammad Hasnain (1-27), before Rauf ripped through Australia's middle order for the second consecutive game.

On his way to figures of 5-29, the 31-year-old claimed the wickets of Inglis (18), Marcus Labuschagne (six), Aaron Hardie (14), Glenn Maxwell (16) and Pat Cummins (13). 

Shaheen Afridi secured the final wicket of Adam Zampa (18), with Pakistan handed a target of 164 runs to take the series to a decider. 

And the tourists made light work of their run chase, with Ayub (83) and Abdullah Shafique (64) combining brilliantly to produce an opening stand of 137. 

Zampa eventually made the breakthrough with the wicket of Ayub, but the damage had already been done. Babar Azam sealed the win with a six, with Pakistan reaching their target in just 26.3 overs. 

Data Debrief: Shaheens stars play their part

Pakistan have not won an ODI series in Australia since 2002, but their showing on Friday will give them confidence of claiming a historic win. 

They registered their biggest ODI win against the world champions in Australia in terms of both balls (141 balls) and wickets (nine) remaining. Previously, Pakistan's biggest ODI triumph over Australia in their own backyard had come in Sydney in 1981, winning by six wickets.

But the victory was inspired by Ayub and Shafique's 137-run stand for the first wicket, which was Pakistan’s second-best opening stand in an ODI against Australia, only behind Mohsin Khan and Mudassar Nazar (141) in 1985. 

Mohammad Rizwan also played his part. His tally of six catches is the joint-most for any wicket-keeper in an ODI for Pakistan, going level with Sarfaraz Ahmed against South Africa in 2015. 

