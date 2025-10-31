Pakistan Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: PAK Skipper Salman Ali Agha Opts To Bowl In Lahore - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan will be bowling first against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Lahore on Friday, October 31. The Proteas lead the three-match series 1-0

Outlook Sports Desk
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I
Dewald Bravis, right, is bowled out by Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP
  • PAK opt to bowl against SA in the 2nd T20I

  • The Proteas lead the three-match series 1-0

  • Salman Ali Agha-led side will look to level the series in Lahore

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bowl in the 2nd T20I against South Africa, to be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, October 31. The Proteas lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.

The hosts will look to make a comeback in the 2nd T20I after falling short in the first match. Led by Reeza Hendricks (60), the Proteas put up a mammoth target of 194/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Pakistan batting failed miserably as the likes of Babar Azam (0) was dismissed early and despite some some big shots from Saim Ayub (37), the Men In Green faltered and ended up losing by 55 runs in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Cricket Score

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Captain Speak

Donovan Ferreira: We were looking to bat first and it (the toss) has worked in our favour. One change - Baartman in for Williams. It felt really good. But that is in the past, new conditions and it is going to be testing. Any performance you can do better, the bowlers kept it nice and simple, but batting first we need partnerships and lost wickets in clusters, still got to 190, that is something we have to correct.

Salman Agha: We are going to bowl first. It looks like a bit slow and dew will make it better in the second innings. They outplayed us in the last game, we want to brush that game aside and start fresh. We have one change - Mirza comes in for Shaheen. It is just about managing his (Shaheen) workload.

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info

Where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I live stream in India?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be livestreamed on Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

When and where will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2025. The match will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Published At:
