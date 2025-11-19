India A Vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: Prasidh Breaks Mammoth Double-Century Stand

Abhishek Sharma of India reacts after dropping a catch during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Carrara, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP

India A vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third unofficial ODI between India A and South Africa A on Wednesday, 19 November, in Rajkot. After winning the toss, India A chose to field, and South Africa A have made a flying start with Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Rivaldo Moonsamy putting the visitors firmly on the front foot. India A have already secured the series with victories in the first two games. Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the batting charts for India A with 185 runs from two matches, while Tanush Kotian has been their standout bowler, claiming eight wickets heading into this final clash.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Nov 2025, 12:21:12 pm IST India A Vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: SA- A 243/3 (39) Wickets tumble for South Africa A! Harshit Rana strikes with a bouncer, and Qeshile pulls it straight to deep fine leg. Three wickets fall in quick succession as South Africa A slump to 243/3 in 39 overs.

19 Nov 2025, 12:06:01 pm IST India A Vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: WICKET Prasidh strikes in the same over, dismissing Pretorius with a back-of-the-length delivery. The left-hander tried to loft it over mid-off but couldn’t get enough on it, ending his innings on 123 off 99 balls. This wicket breaks the huge double-century stand between Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy.

19 Nov 2025, 11:59:35 am IST India A Vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: SA-A 241/1 (37.2) Moonsamy reaches a sensational century. He guides a wide delivery to the point region for four, completing his hundred in 123 balls and celebrates with an animated fist pump. Off the very next ball, he drives over mid-on for another boundary as South Africa A race to 240 without loss.

19 Nov 2025, 11:33:12 am IST India A Vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: SA-A 197/0 (31.3) South Africa A move to 179 without loss in 29.2 overs. India A are still searching for breakthroughs, as Pretorius steps down the track and smashes Nishant Sindhu straight down the ground for a six.

19 Nov 2025, 11:25:39 am IST India A Vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: ICYMI - Toss Update And Playing XIs India A won the Toss and elected to Field first against South Africa A. India A Playing XI: Tilak Varma (c), Ishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manavjit Suthar, M Prasidh, S K K Ahmed Rest of the Squad: Vipraj Nigam, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh South Africa A Playing XI: Marques Ackerman (c), S Qeshile (wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki Rest Of The Squad: Prenelan Subrayen, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Ottneil Baartman, Jordan Hermann

19 Nov 2025, 11:14:49 am IST India A Vs South Africa A Live Score, 3rd Unofficial ODI: SA-A 168/0 (27.5) South Africa A reach 150, with Moonsamy driving a four through the gap between short third and backward point off Manav Suthar. They are 151 without loss.