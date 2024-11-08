Babar Azam bats during the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Melbourne. Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day international match between Pakistan and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (November 8, 2024). After coming really close to pulling off a miraculous victory in Melbourne, the Men In Green now face a must-win scenario to keep the three-match series alive. Their quicks, led by Haris Rauf, fired in the opener but now is the time for the batting to stand up and be counted. Can Babar Azam make a big one today? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the PAK vs AUS match, right here

LIVE UPDATES