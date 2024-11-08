Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Can Babar Azam, Rest Of PAK Batting Fire In Adelaide?
Pakistan fought really hard before going down to the gritty Pat Cummins-led Aussies in Melbourne. The Men In Green now face a must-win scenario to keep the three-match series alive. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the AUS vs PAK match
Babar Azam bats during the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Melbourne. Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day international match between Pakistan and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (November 8, 2024). After coming really close to pulling off a miraculous victory in Melbourne, the Men In Green now face a must-win scenario to keep the three-match series alive. Their quicks, led by Haris Rauf, fired in the opener but now is the time for the batting to stand up and be counted. Can Babar Azam make a big one today? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the PAK vs AUS match, right here
LIVE UPDATES
Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Start Time, Where To Watch
The first ball of the second Australia vs Pakistan ODI is scheduled to be bowled at 9 am IST, with the toss at 8:30 am. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.