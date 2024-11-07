Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Check the live streaming, venue, timings, and other details for the upcoming second ODI between Australia and Pakistan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Australia vs Pakistan First ODI Cricket at Melbourne Cricket Ground_Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, bowls to Australia's Steve Smith | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
info_icon

Australia are set to take on Pakistan in the second ODI, aiming to extend their 1-0 lead with a victory on Friday, November 8 at Adelaide Oval. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan are touring Australia for a series that includes three ODIs and three T20Is, making it a six-match series in total.

In the first ODI, Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc played key roles in both bowling and batting. Cummins and Starc not only restricted Pakistan to a modest total but also stood firm at the crease during the chase, leading their team to victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, November 4.

Starc delivered a sizzling spell, putting Australia in a commanding position at the innings break, with Pakistan bowled out for just 203 runs in 46.4 overs.

Haris Rauf made what appeared to be a straightforward chase a challenging one for Australia. After a solid foundation at 139 for 3, with Steven Smith and Josh Inglis in control, the situation quickly changed as Australia collapsed to 155 for 7, courtesy of Rauf's fiery spell.

The situation got worse at 185 for 8 when Sean Abbott was run out, nearly taking Cummins with him. But, the skipper stood his ground and won the match for Australia.

In the second ODI, the visitors will look to level the series and seek revenge for their defeat in the first match.

India will face South Africa in the 1st T20I on Friday in Durban. - Photo: X | All India Radio News
IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures

BY Jagdish Yadav

Australia Vs Pakistan: ODI Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played: 109

Australia Won: 71

Pakistan Won: 34

No Result: 3

Tied: 1

Australia Vs Pakistan: Full Squads

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match?

The Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match will be played on Friday, November 8 at Adelaide Oval at 9AM IST.

Where to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match?

You can catch the telecast of the AUS vs PAK series on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather And Pitch Report Of Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Tom Latham Backs Rohit Sharma's Side To Make Strong Comeback After New Zealand's Historic 3-0 Sweep
Football News
  1. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Luis Enrique Bemoans 'Bad Luck' In Home Defeat
  4. Red Star 2-5 Barcelona, Champions League: Flick Lauds Visitors' Focus In Big Away Win
  5. Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal, Champions League: Inzaghi Revels In Hosts' Defensive Solidity
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
  4. Supreme Court Says Recruitment Rules For Govt Jobs Can’t Be Changed Midway
  5. Indian Consulate In Canada Cancels Consular Camps Over Security Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival