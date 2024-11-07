Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Australia are set to take on Pakistan in the second ODI, aiming to extend their 1-0 lead with a victory on Friday, November 8 at Adelaide Oval. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan are touring Australia for a series that includes three ODIs and three T20Is, making it a six-match series in total.
In the first ODI, Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc played key roles in both bowling and batting. Cummins and Starc not only restricted Pakistan to a modest total but also stood firm at the crease during the chase, leading their team to victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, November 4.
Starc delivered a sizzling spell, putting Australia in a commanding position at the innings break, with Pakistan bowled out for just 203 runs in 46.4 overs.
Haris Rauf made what appeared to be a straightforward chase a challenging one for Australia. After a solid foundation at 139 for 3, with Steven Smith and Josh Inglis in control, the situation quickly changed as Australia collapsed to 155 for 7, courtesy of Rauf's fiery spell.
The situation got worse at 185 for 8 when Sean Abbott was run out, nearly taking Cummins with him. But, the skipper stood his ground and won the match for Australia.
In the second ODI, the visitors will look to level the series and seek revenge for their defeat in the first match.
Australia Vs Pakistan: ODI Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 109
Australia Won: 71
Pakistan Won: 34
No Result: 3
Tied: 1
Australia Vs Pakistan: Full Squads
Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match?
The Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match will be played on Friday, November 8 at Adelaide Oval at 9AM IST.
Where to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI match?
You can catch the telecast of the AUS vs PAK series on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.