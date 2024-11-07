IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures

India are set to clash with South Africa in the first T20I of the four-match bilateral series in Durban on Friday which will be the first T20I match after both teams met in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final in Barbados. (Preview | More Cricket News)
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side consists of many young players with Ramandeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak hoping for their T20I debut in the first match at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings and Tilak Varma might play in the middle order with Hardik Pandya. Earlier, VVS Laxman was assigned the job of coaching during this T20I series.
Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas side which will miss the swashbuckling opener Quinton de Kock. David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs make South African middle-order strong and dependable.
India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
India and South Africa have played 27 T20Is against each other and India have won 15 of them. South Africa have managed to win 11 matches whereas only one game ended without a result.
Total Matches Played - 27
India won - 15
South Africa won - 11
No Result - 1
India Vs South Africa 1st T20I Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs
Let's take a look at some records for India and South Africa team in T20Is
Most Runs
Rohit Sharma, the former captain of India, holds the record for the most T20I runs for India, with a total of 4,231 runs in 159 matches. For South Africa, Quinton de Kock leads with the most T20I runs, amassing 2,584 runs in 91 innings.
Most Wickets
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for most T20I wickets (96) for India. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi has taken 89 wickets in the shortest format.
Best Bowling Figures
The best T20I bowling figures for South Africa are 5/17 in 4 overs by Dwaine Pretorius against Pakistan in Lahore in 2021. Deepak Chahar's 3.2-0-7-6 against Bangladesh in Nagpur T20I in 2019 is the best bowling figure for India.
Best Individual Score
Shubman Gill's 126 not out off just 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is the best score for an Indian batter in T20Is. For South Africa, Faf du Plessis made 119 off 56 balls in Johannesburg against the West Indies in January 2015.