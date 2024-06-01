Suryakumar Yadav also known by the nickname SKY is an Indian international cricketer. He plays as a right-handed middle-order batter and is an occasional right-hand off-break bowler. He represents the Indian cricket team and plays for Mumbai in domestic first-class cricket. He was a member of the Indian team that finished runner-up in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He was part of the Indian squad which won the 2023 Asia Cup. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He is the top batsman in the ICC rankings in T20Is.

In 2009, Suryakumar Yadav started playing club cricket in Mumbai before he was selected for the Mumbai cricket team. He made his List A debut for Mumbai in February in 2010 before making his first class and T20 debut in the same year. In march 2021, he made his T20I debut for India and later made his ODI debut in July. Suryakumar has mainly played limited-over cricket for India and played his lone Test match in February 2023. As of December 2023, he has scored 2141 runs in 60 T20Is matches at an average of over 45. He has captained Mumbai in domestic cricket and also served as the Indian captain for seven T201s in 2023.

In February 2021, Suryakumar was named in the Indian Twenty20 International squad for the home series against England. He made his T20I debut for India on 18th March 2021 in the fourth game of the series and hit the first ball he face in international cricket for a six, becoming the first Indian to do so in T20Is.

In July 2021, Suryakumar was called up as a replacement to India’s test squad for their away match against England.

In September 2021, he was named in India’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In November 2021, he was named in the Indian Test squad for their home series against New Zealand.

In June 2022, he was named in India’s squad for their T20I series against Ireland and the subsequent series against England. In July 2022, Suryakumar scored his maiden T20I century against England.

In August 2022, he played the 202 Asia Cup T20I competition and scored 139 runs in five innings. In October 2022, he became the fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is in terms of balls

Faced. On 30 October 2022, Suryakumar was ranked first in the ICC men’s player rankings for T20I batsmen.

In October 2022, Suryakumar played in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia where he was the third highest run-getter with 239 runs across six innings.

In October 2022, he scored the fourth fastest half-century by an Indian batsman at a T20 World Cup reaching the mark in 25 balls against Netherlands. He won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award for his performance in 2022.

In February 2023, he made his test debut against Australia. In August 2023, Suryakumar was appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the T20I away series against West Indies. He was spart of the Indian squad that won the 2023 Asia Cup. Later he was named in the Indian squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. After the World Cup, Suryakumar was named as the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against Australia. He scored 144 runs in 5 innings and led the team to a 4-1 series victory. He was named captain for the subsequent tour of South Africa in the series.

Suryakumar was part of the Mumbai Indian teams for the Indian Premier League 2012 season. In the 2014 IPL auction, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders. He won the title with KKR in the first season in 2014.

In 2018 IPL auctions, he was bought by Mumbai Indians. He was prolific for Mumbai scoring 1400 runs in three seasons and winning the title in 2019 and 2020 seasons. In the 2023 season, he was appointed as the vice-captain of the side. He joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their IPL match against Delhi Capitals.