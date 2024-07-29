Cricket

IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a rain-affected second T20I match played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav invited Sri Lanka to bat first and restricted them to 161 runs after 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets whereas Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh shared a couple of wickets each. India's batting was interrupted by rain which led to the cut in the overs and a revised target of 78 runs was set for eight overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav completely bamboozled the Sri Lanka bowling attack and helped India win the match with seven wickets and nine balls to spare.