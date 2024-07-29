Cricket

IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a rain-affected second T20I match played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav invited Sri Lanka to bat first and restricted them to 161 runs after 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets whereas Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh shared a couple of wickets each. India's batting was interrupted by rain which led to the cut in the overs and a revised target of 78 runs was set for eight overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav completely bamboozled the Sri Lanka bowling attack and helped India win the match with seven wickets and nine balls to spare.

Charith Asalanka congratulates Hardik Pandya | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka congratulates India's Hardik Pandya for their team's win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

2/10
Suryakumar Yadav watches his shot against Sri Lanka
Suryakumar Yadav watches his shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav watches his shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

3/10
Maheesh Theekshana celebrates Rishabh Pants wicket
Maheesh Theekshana celebrates Rishabh Pant's wicket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

4/10
Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to pavilion as the rain interrupts the play
Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to pavilion as the rain interrupts the play | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to pavilion as the rain interrupts the play during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

5/10
Ramesh Mendis hits a six against India
Ramesh Mendis hits a six against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis hits a six during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

6/10
Hardik Pandya celebrates Kusal Pereras wicket
Hardik Pandya celebrates Kusal Perera's wicket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

7/10
Ravi Bishnoi celebrates Wanidu Hasarangas wicket
Ravi Bishnoi celebrates Wanidu Hasaranga's wicket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

8/10
Kusal Perera plays a shot against India
Kusal Perera plays a shot against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

9/10
Ravi Bishnoi is congratulated for taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka
Ravi Bishnoi is congratulated for taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Ravi Bishnoi is congratulated by his teammates for taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

10/10
Arshdeep Singh celebrates wicket of Kusal Mendis
Arshdeep Singh celebrates wicket of Kusal Mendis Eranga Jayawardena

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with teammates during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In Rain-Affected Match
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets, Lead Series 2-0
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Mark Wood Reveals Anderson Inspiration Before Five-wicket Haul
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  3. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  4. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
  5. Duren Merzenich 1-1 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Held By Fourth-tier Opponents
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  4. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Paramilitary Forces Deployed As Students Continue To Protest
  2. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  3. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: How Basement Flooded, Action Taken By Authorities, Arrests So Far | Top Points
  5. Delhi: 6 Injured After Fire Erupts At Restaurant In INA Market
Entertainment News
  1. Dhanush's Raw And Rugged Look In New Poster Of 'Kubera' Has Got Fans Excited - Check Post Inside
  2. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  3. 'Bloody Ishq' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Fails On All Fronts
  4. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  5. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
US News
  1. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  2. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  3. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  4. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
  5. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
World News
  1. Manipulated Video Shared By Musk Mimics Harris's Voice, Raising Concerns About AI In Politics
  2. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  3. Libya: Court Gives 12 Officials Prison Sentences Over Last Year's Deadly Flooding
  4. Mobile Internet Restored In Violence-hit Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan: 30 Killed, 145 Injured In Armed Clashes Between 2 Tribes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs