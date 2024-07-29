IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka congratulates India's Hardik Pandya for their team's win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav watches his shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to pavilion as the rain interrupts the play during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis hits a six during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Ravi Bishnoi is congratulated by his teammates for taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with teammates during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.