Cricket

WI Vs PAK ,1st T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 14 Runs In Florida

Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in an over to propel Pakistan to a 14-run win over West Indies in the series-opening Twenty20 cricket international Thursday in Florida. Pakistan was sent in to bat and posted 178 for six, led by Saim Ayub’s 57 from 38 deliveries. Debate about that being above or below a par target at this venue was partially answered when West Indies openers Johnson Charles and 18-year-old Jewel Andrew, making his T20 international debut, scored at just over six an over to the halfway point in reply.

West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Salman Ali Agha
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, center, and teammates walk of the field on the end of the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

2/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Jason Holder
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Jason Holder, left, and Shamar Joseph shake hands with Pakistani players on the end of the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

3/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Jason Holder
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Jason Holder plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

4/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Romario Shepherd
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Romario Shepherd is bowled out by Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

5/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Shaheen Shah Afridi
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

6/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Fakhar Zaman
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

7/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Mohammad Nawaz
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

8/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Shaheen Shah Afridi
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi attempts to take catch of West Indies' Johnson Charles on the boundary edge during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

9/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Salman Ali Agha
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

10/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Saim Ayub
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Saim Ayub, right, chats with teammate Fakhar Zaman during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

11/11
West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series 2025 Pak vs WI 1st T20 Cricket in Florida: Saim Ayub
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan, in Lauderhill, Florida.

