Cricket

WI Vs PAK ,1st T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 14 Runs In Florida

Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in an over to propel Pakistan to a 14-run win over West Indies in the series-opening Twenty20 cricket international Thursday in Florida. Pakistan was sent in to bat and posted 178 for six, led by Saim Ayub’s 57 from 38 deliveries. Debate about that being above or below a par target at this venue was partially answered when West Indies openers Johnson Charles and 18-year-old Jewel Andrew, making his T20 international debut, scored at just over six an over to the halfway point in reply.