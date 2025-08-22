Football

Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-1 Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Europa League Playoff 1st Leg: Israeli Side Beat 10-Man Opponents

Israeli Premier League champions Maccabi Tel Aviv earned a big advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 playoff tie against Dynamo Kyiv, earning a 3-1 win at TSC Arena, Backa Topola. Maccabi captain Dor Peretz netted a brace, scoring in the 12th and 69th minutes, while Sagiv Yehezkel added another in the 58th to seal the win. Nazar Voloshyn briefly equalised for Dynamo in the 32nd minute, but any hopes of a comeback for the Ukrainian giants were dashed when Kostiantyn Vivcharenko was sent off early in the second half.