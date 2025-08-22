A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

The rules do not contemplate such a power being exercised by the CJI on the administrative side in relation to a pending case, without a judicial order making a reference. Once such a precedent is created, any pending proceeding can be withdrawn by the CJI and referred to a larger bench of his/her choosing without any judicial order of reference. Today, this power may have been carved out by a well-meaning CJI for a cause that has public support, but one shudders at the thought of what some of the past or future occupants of that esteemed chair may have done or will do with such a power, or what cause the majority in this country may espouse tomorrow. Causes come and go, but it is the institution and the procedural correctness of its processes that we must stand for under all circumstances.