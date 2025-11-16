Raipur Police File FIR Against KKS Chief Raj Shekhawat Over Threats On Social Media

The complaint further notes that in his 10 November live broadcast, Shekhawat used abusive language and issued threats. Questioning the police action in Tomar’s case, the KKS president purportedly said, “We will enter the houses of police officials or ‘mantri-santri’ (ministers and others) involved in this episode.” He alleged that several officers had committed wrongful acts and warned that members of the Kshatriya community would soon march to Raipur in large numbers to protest. Shekhawat added that he would announce the venue and timing and called upon community members to bring sticks and saffron flags.