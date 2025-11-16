Raipur Police File FIR Against KKS Chief Raj Shekhawat Over Threats On Social Media

FIR filed against KKS chief Raj Shekhawat for alleged threats to Raipur Police during a Facebook Live.
A case has been filed in Raipur against Kshatriya Karni Sena (KKS) president Raj Shekhawat for allegedly issuing threats to police personnel and making inflammatory comments during a social media broadcast, officials said.
The FIR stems from a ‘Facebook Live’ session on 10 November in which Shekhawat allegedly accused Raipur Police of misconduct over the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar — a local resident who serves as KKS vice president and heads the outfit’s Chhattisgarh unit. During the broadcast, Shekhawat was heard saying he would “enter the houses” of police officers and others involved in the case against Tomar.
The complaint, filed by Inspector Yogesh Kashyap, led to an FIR being registered on Saturday at Moudhapara police station, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI. According to PTI, the case has been booked under sections 296 (obscene acts), 224 (threat of injury to public servant) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigators alleging that Shekhawat used threatening language against police officials. The probe is in progress, Singh added.
Inspector Kashyap, currently posted in Kabirdham district, stated in his complaint that during his tenure as Station House Officer of Purani Basti police station between 16 March 2024 and 11 September 2025, action had been taken against alleged local criminals including Virendra Singh alias Rubi Tomar, Rohit Singh Tomar and their associates. These steps followed written complaints filed by victims, he said.
The complaint further notes that in his 10 November live broadcast, Shekhawat used abusive language and issued threats. Questioning the police action in Tomar’s case, the KKS president purportedly said, “We will enter the houses of police officials or ‘mantri-santri’ (ministers and others) involved in this episode.” He alleged that several officers had committed wrongful acts and warned that members of the Kshatriya community would soon march to Raipur in large numbers to protest. Shekhawat added that he would announce the venue and timing and called upon community members to bring sticks and saffron flags.
Responding to questions about Shekhawat’s alleged remarks, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma — who also holds the Home portfolio — said no community should support criminals and that nobody should threaten police personnel. “It is a serious crime. If anyone commits this act, then the law will take its own course,” he said. A social organisation exists for good work and should not support criminals, the BJP leader added.
Raipur Police arrested Virendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior on 9 November after he had been absconding for six months and brought him back to Raipur, where he was paraded on the streets following his apprehension.
Tomar and his brother Rohit Tomar are accused in several cases involving assault, illegal property transactions, possession of illegal arms and extortion of crores of rupees registered at Telibandha and Purani Basti police stations. Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest Rohit Tomar, who remains on the run.
(With inputs from PTI)