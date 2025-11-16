Raipur Police File FIR Against KKS Chief Raj Shekhawat Over Threats On Social Media

Kshatriya Karni Sena president booked after alleged threats to police during Facebook Live broadcast.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raj Shekhawat case, Kshatriya Karni Sena, Raipur Police FIR, Virendra Singh Tomar arrest
Kshatriya Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat Photo: Twitter
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIR filed against KKS chief Raj Shekhawat for alleged threats to Raipur Police during a Facebook Live.

  • Case relates to remarks over the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, accused in multiple criminal cases.

  • Police say investigation is underway and efforts continue to locate absconding suspect Rohit Tomar.

A case has been filed in Raipur against Kshatriya Karni Sena (KKS) president Raj Shekhawat for allegedly issuing threats to police personnel and making inflammatory comments during a social media broadcast, officials said.

The FIR stems from a ‘Facebook Live’ session on 10 November in which Shekhawat allegedly accused Raipur Police of misconduct over the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar — a local resident who serves as KKS vice president and heads the outfit’s Chhattisgarh unit. During the broadcast, Shekhawat was heard saying he would “enter the houses” of police officers and others involved in the case against Tomar.

The complaint, filed by Inspector Yogesh Kashyap, led to an FIR being registered on Saturday at Moudhapara police station, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI. According to PTI, the case has been booked under sections 296 (obscene acts), 224 (threat of injury to public servant) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigators alleging that Shekhawat used threatening language against police officials. The probe is in progress, Singh added.

Inspector Kashyap, currently posted in Kabirdham district, stated in his complaint that during his tenure as Station House Officer of Purani Basti police station between 16 March 2024 and 11 September 2025, action had been taken against alleged local criminals including Virendra Singh alias Rubi Tomar, Rohit Singh Tomar and their associates. These steps followed written complaints filed by victims, he said.

Related Content
Related Content

The complaint further notes that in his 10 November live broadcast, Shekhawat used abusive language and issued threats. Questioning the police action in Tomar’s case, the KKS president purportedly said, “We will enter the houses of police officials or ‘mantri-santri’ (ministers and others) involved in this episode.” He alleged that several officers had committed wrongful acts and warned that members of the Kshatriya community would soon march to Raipur in large numbers to protest. Shekhawat added that he would announce the venue and timing and called upon community members to bring sticks and saffron flags.

Responding to questions about Shekhawat’s alleged remarks, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma — who also holds the Home portfolio — said no community should support criminals and that nobody should threaten police personnel. “It is a serious crime. If anyone commits this act, then the law will take its own course,” he said. A social organisation exists for good work and should not support criminals, the BJP leader added.

Raipur Police arrested Virendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior on 9 November after he had been absconding for six months and brought him back to Raipur, where he was paraded on the streets following his apprehension.

Tomar and his brother Rohit Tomar are accused in several cases involving assault, illegal property transactions, possession of illegal arms and extortion of crores of rupees registered at Telibandha and Purani Basti police stations. Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest Rohit Tomar, who remains on the run.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar