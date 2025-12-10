Deepavali Added to UNESCO Intangible Heritage List

India hails global recognition of its festival of lights, calling it a tribute to renewal, peace and the triumph of good.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Deepavali Added to UNESCO Intangible Heritage List
  • UNESCO inscribed Deepavali on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list during a key meeting hosted in Delhi for the first time.

  • Culture Minister Shekhawat called the tag both an honour and a responsibility, urging efforts to keep the festival a “living heritage.”

  • PM Modi and other leaders celebrated the milestone, calling Deepavali the soul of Indian civilisation and a symbol of unity and righteousness.

India on Wednesday said that with the inscription of Deepavali on intangible cultural heritage list, UNESCO has honoured the eternal human longing for renewal, peace and the triumph of good.

Shortly after the inscription was revealed during a key UNESCO meeting at the Red Fort in Delhi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made the declaration on behalf of the nation.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) made the decision during its 20th session.

As UNESCO announced that the widely celebrated festival has been added to the coveted list, chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" filled the air.

While pictures of the Deepavali festival were shown on the large screen, artists dressed in various traditional garb performed in front of the main stage.

To commemorate the event, Shekhawat and other Indian contingent members wore traditional headgear.

"For every Indian, Deepavali is deeply emotional, it is felt, lived, absorbed across generations," he said.

The Union minister said that with this inscription, "UNESCO honours the eternal human longing for renewal, peace and the triumph of good".

He said from potters to artisans, millions of hands keep this heritage alive. This UNESCO tag is also a responsibility, and "we must ensure Deepavali remains a living heritage," Shekhawat said.

He said that on the coming Deepavali, people should "light and extra lamp, a lamp of gratitude, a lamp of peace, a lamp of shared humanity, and a lamp of good governance".

This is the first time that India is hosting a meeting of the UNESCO panel.

India already has 15 other elements inscribed on the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, including the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila - the traditional performance of the epic 'Ramayana'. 

Leader's Reaction

Sharing the news on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "People in India and around the world are thrilled".

"For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity," he added.

Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar wrote on X, "Glad to learn of the inscription of ‘Deepavali’ in the @UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is a recognition of the festival’s immense cultural, religious and spiritual significance and of its role in bringing people together".

Calling it a "historic day for India" Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote " During the tenure of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India’s cultural heritage is receiving unprecedented global recognition and this milestone strengthens that journey. This honour celebrates the universal message of our festival of lights: hope over despair, harmony over division, and light for all. My gratitude to UNESCO and to every custodian of our timeless traditions.

