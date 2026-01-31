The 50 Reality Show India: Contestants, Concept, Host Details And What Makes It Different

The 50 reality show is set to shake up Indian reality television with a high-stakes social experiment featuring 50 celebrities inside a grand Mahal.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Farah Khan announces new reality show, The 50
Farah Khan announces new reality show, The 50 Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • The 50 reality show features 50 contestants inside a rule-free Mahal.

  • The show has confirmed a contestants list includes actors, influencers and Mr Faisu.

  • Farah Khan show premieres on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

The 50 reality show India is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious unscripted formats attempted on Indian television. With 50 contestants locked inside a sprawling Mahal for 50 days, the show promises chaos, strategy and survival without the comfort of fixed rules. Designed as a pressure cooker of alliances and betrayals, the format places power entirely in the hands of the players.

The 50 reality show concept explained

The 50 reality show concept breaks away from conventional house-based formats. Contestants must survive through tasks, negotiations and shifting politics in a space where authority constantly changes. There are no fixed rules to lean on. Every decision has consequences, and social currency matters as much as physical endurance.

Adapted from the French series Les Cinquante, the Indian version raises the scale dramatically by bringing together actors, reality stars, influencers and digital creators under one roof. The promise of a substantial cash prize adds to the tension, but survival remains the primary goal.

Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves and Channing Tatum in Josephine - X
Sundance Film Festival 2026 Winner List: Full Awards And Films That Defined The Year

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 50 confirmed contestants list

The 50 full contestant list includes a diverse mix of popular faces such as Ridhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Dino James, Prince Narula, Nikki Tamboli, Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Karan Patel and Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr Faisu. Influencers, YouTubers and fitness personalities further widen the playing field, ensuring constant clashes of personality and strategy.

The 50 Farah Khan show and hosting details

Contrary to online speculation, The 50 Farah Khan show will indeed be hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. While early chatter suggested uncertainty around the host and the mysterious Lion figure, the makers have confirmed Farah as the face guiding the audience through the madness inside the Mahal.

Farah Khan's Directorial Return Confirmed, Hints At Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk
Farah Khan's Directorial Return Confirmed, Hints At Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 50 release date and where to watch

The 50 release date is February 1, 2026. The show will stream on The 50 JioHotstar at 9 PM and air on The 50 Colors TV at 10:30 PM, giving viewers multiple ways to tune in.

Published At:
