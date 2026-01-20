Farah Khan's Directorial Return Confirmed, Hints At Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's new movie buzz

Speaking candidly on the vlog, Farah Khan addressed the growing anticipation around her next film. Responding to questions about returning to direction, she said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college phir banaungi. There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan. So I think it is time. I think at the end of this year I will start.” The comments were made during her informal conversation with Nakuul Mehta, whose vlog episode featured the exchange.