Farah Khan's Directorial Return Confirmed, Hints At Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan has confirmed her return to direction after a long hiatus, hinting at a new film with Shah Rukh Khan.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Farah Khan & Shah Rukh Khan
Farah Khan set to return to direction after years away from filmmaking Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Farah Khan confirms directorial return on her vlog with Nakuul Mehta.

  • Filmmaker hints at a new Farah Khan-Shah Rukh Khan movie.

  • Comeback marks her first film since Happy New Year.

Farah Khan's directorial return is officially on the cards. The filmmaker and choreographer confirmed that she plans to make a new film, strongly hinting at a reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. The announcement came during a recent episode of her vlog, filmed at actor Nakuul Mehta's Mumbai home, and put an end to years of speculation about her comeback.

Farah Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's new movie buzz

Speaking candidly on the vlog, Farah Khan addressed the growing anticipation around her next film. Responding to questions about returning to direction, she said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college phir banaungi. There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan. So I think it is time. I think at the end of this year I will start.” The comments were made during her informal conversation with Nakuul Mehta, whose vlog episode featured the exchange.

Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan celebrate their birthdays together - Instagram/Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For Her 'Capri-9' Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan With A Throwback Pic

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When Mehta jokingly asked whether YouTube would produce her next project, Farah responded with a line that instantly grabbed attention. “If I do direct, I will do it with Shah Rukh. Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube,” she said, making her preference clear while keeping the tone characteristically playful.

Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai - IMDB
Dancing Fans: The Choreography of Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai and its Footprints

BY Rini Dasgupta

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share one of Bollywood’s most successful director-actor collaborations. Together, they delivered mainstream hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, films that blended scale, humour and mass appeal. Any confirmation of their reunion naturally fuels excitement across the industry.

Related Content
Related Content

Farah Khan comeback as director after a decade

Farah last directed Happy New Year in 2014, a commercial entertainer led by SRK. Since then, she has focused on choreography, television appearances and digital content, making her return to filmmaking particularly significant.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki in 2023 and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King. While no official details about Farah Khan’s new film have been announced yet, her comments have firmly placed the project on Bollywood’s radar.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: BAN Win Toss, Decide To Field First

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  2. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Live Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Begins Campaign At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  5. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  4. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  5. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There