Farah Khan's Directorial Return Confirmed, Hints At Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan confirms directorial return on her vlog with Nakuul Mehta.
Filmmaker hints at a new Farah Khan-Shah Rukh Khan movie.
Comeback marks her first film since Happy New Year.
Farah Khan's directorial return is officially on the cards. The filmmaker and choreographer confirmed that she plans to make a new film, strongly hinting at a reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. The announcement came during a recent episode of her vlog, filmed at actor Nakuul Mehta's Mumbai home, and put an end to years of speculation about her comeback.
Farah Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's new movie buzz
Speaking candidly on the vlog, Farah Khan addressed the growing anticipation around her next film. Responding to questions about returning to direction, she said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college phir banaungi. There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan. So I think it is time. I think at the end of this year I will start.” The comments were made during her informal conversation with Nakuul Mehta, whose vlog episode featured the exchange.
When Mehta jokingly asked whether YouTube would produce her next project, Farah responded with a line that instantly grabbed attention. “If I do direct, I will do it with Shah Rukh. Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube,” she said, making her preference clear while keeping the tone characteristically playful.
Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share one of Bollywood’s most successful director-actor collaborations. Together, they delivered mainstream hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, films that blended scale, humour and mass appeal. Any confirmation of their reunion naturally fuels excitement across the industry.
Farah Khan comeback as director after a decade
Farah last directed Happy New Year in 2014, a commercial entertainer led by SRK. Since then, she has focused on choreography, television appearances and digital content, making her return to filmmaking particularly significant.
On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki in 2023 and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King. While no official details about Farah Khan’s new film have been announced yet, her comments have firmly placed the project on Bollywood’s radar.