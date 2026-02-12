Aamir Khan On Pathaan Train Scene: Ranbir, Ranveer Can Take Over

Aamir Khan addresses the Pathaan train scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, saying younger stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are ready to take over.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aamir Khan on Salman-SRKs
Aamir Khan on Salman-SRK's Pathaan scene Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aamir Khan reacts to Pathaan train scene.

  • Ranbir, Ranveer, and Vicky are praised as the next generation.

  • Aamir Khan highlights strong recent performances.

Aamir Khan has weighed in on the much-discussed Pathaan's train scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, offering a generous take on the playful exchange about who could replace them. In a conversation with Variety India, Aamir Khan said that while the moment was delivered in humour, today’s younger actors have already proved their strength through their work.

Aamir Khan on Shah Rukh, Salman’s Pathaan scene

Referring to the scene, Aamir admitted he had not watched the full film but saw the clip online after hearing about it. In the sequence, Shah Rukh and Salman joke about who would carry forward the responsibility of Indian espionage, a line many viewers interpreted as a broader comment on Hindi cinema itself.

Aamir described the moment as light-hearted and said audiences enjoyed the banter. However, he added that the industry’s next generation has already responded in the best possible way, through performances that speak for themselves.

Ranbir, Ranveer, Vicky ‘Capable Of Taking Over’

Naming Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, Aamir said they are not only capable of taking over but may even be more talented. He pointed to their recent work, including Chhaava, Animal, and Dhurandhar, as evidence that they are staking a rightful claim.

According to Aamir, these actors have answered any doubts without making statements, simply by delivering strong performances. He called it wonderful to see such talent emerging and pushing boundaries.

Aamir Khan’s Recent And Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and positioned as a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par. The sports comedy-drama also starred Genelia Deshmukh. He recently made a cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which he also produced.

Next, Aamir is preparing for his production venture Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Published At:
