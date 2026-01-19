Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

Post his grand win, Gilli Nata’s team shared a note on Instagram in Kannada, which is loosely translated as, “Damal Dimil Dakka…Gilli’s victory is confirmed! 🎉You’ve carried this journey so far… given him a place in your hearts… even inked tattoos on your hands… and supported him relentlessly. You crowned him with victory and made him shine. No matter what we say or how much we say, it will never be enough to express this love!! To everyone who voted for Gilli’s win, made vows and prayers, and stood by him with pure fandom—a big salute and heartfelt thanks from “@relentkreationz”!! ♥️ With this victory comes the time to take a new step, face a new path!! But before that, we must celebrate this success, right? The comment box is yours—say it out loud!! @colorskannadaofficial bbk12 biggbosskannada12 colorskannada gillinata relentkreationz (sic)."