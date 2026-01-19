Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

Comedian Gilli Nata lifted the winner's trophy for season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gilli Nata, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12
Gilli Nata is the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Photo: Instagram/Gilli Nata
Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Popular comedian Gilli Nata was announced as the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 winner. Rakshitha Shetty and Ashwini Gowda emerged as the first and second runners-up, followed by Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu and Dhanush Gowda in fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Audiences' love, support, and votes made Nata the winner of Season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada. Apart from taking home the trophy, Nata also won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Gilli Nata: The winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 12

Gilli became everyone's favourite with his wit and strong sense of humour. He had such a huge fan following that host Kichcha Sudeep was trolled online from Gilli's fan pages for not giving him the season’s Kichchana Chappale award. No other contestants could match his aura and personality, and eventually, he stood out as the top entertainer of the season.

Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 12 host Kiccha Sudeep and other contestants. - X
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: Complaint Filed Against Kiccha Sudeep And Two Contestants; Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Post his grand win, Gilli Nata’s team shared a note on Instagram in Kannada, which is loosely translated as, “Damal Dimil Dakka…Gilli’s victory is confirmed! 🎉You’ve carried this journey so far… given him a place in your hearts… even inked tattoos on your hands… and supported him relentlessly. You crowned him with victory and made him shine. No matter what we say or how much we say, it will never be enough to express this love!! To everyone who voted for Gilli’s win, made vows and prayers, and stood by him with pure fandom—a big salute and heartfelt thanks from “@relentkreationz”!! ♥️ With this victory comes the time to take a new step, face a new path!! But before that, we must celebrate this success, right? The comment box is yours—say it out loud!! @colorskannadaofficial bbk12 biggbosskannada12 colorskannada gillinata relentkreationz (sic)."

Who is Gilli Nata?

Gilli Nata was seen in Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4, where he was the first runner-up. He later participated in Dance Karnataka Dance and bagged the Best Entertainer Award. He was also seen in Darshan’s film Devil. The multi-talented artist has now left a mark with his grand win in Bigg Boss Kannada.

Published At:
