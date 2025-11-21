Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: Complaint Filed Against Kiccha Sudeep And Two Contestants; Here's Why

The complaint against Kiccha Sudeep and two other contestants has been lodged before the Karnataka State Women's Commission.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 controversy
Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 12 host Kiccha Sudeep and other contestants. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has faced major controversy as a complaint has been lodged against host Kiccha Sudeep and other contestants.

  • The complaint alleges caste-based insults, physical assault, and disrespect toward women.

  • It has prompted scrutiny from the Karnataka State Women’s Commission.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has landed in trouble as a complaint has been lodged against host Kiccha Sudeep and two other contestants before the Karnataka State Women's Commission. According to a report in India Today, social activist Sandhya Pavithra N made some serious allegations, including caste-based remarks, physical assault by contestants Ashwini Gowda and Rashika, verbal abuse, and the humiliation of women.

Millie Bobby Brown files complaint against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour - Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour
Millie Bobby Brown Filed Complaint Against David Harbour Before Filming Stranger Things Season 5 - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Complaint against Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 host Kiccha Sudeep and two contestants

In the complaint filed by the activist, she claimed that actor Sudeep made insulting and aggressive remarks toward contestant Rakshita, promoting disrespectful behaviour toward women on the reality show.

She also claimed that contestant Rashika physically assaulted her fellow contestant, Malavalli Nataraj (Gilli), in one of the episodes. The complaint alleged that contestant Ashwini Gowda made caste-based comments, making fun of Rakshita’s background, and using codes like “S Category” to imply Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe identity.

Related Content
Related Content

The controversy sparked after Sudhi used the Kannada term sede (which is considered a disrespectful word) for Rakshita. Sudhi later apologised for her remark, and Sudeep too addressed the issue during his special panchayat session, where he schooled both Sudhi and Ashwini for their repeated personal attacks on other contestants.

Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone - null
FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Over Hyundai Car Complaint

BY Outlook News Desk

Sudeep is yet to comment on the matter. On the work front, his upcoming film is Mark, which will arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?