Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: Complaint Filed Against Kiccha Sudeep And Two Contestants; Here's Why

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has landed in trouble as a complaint has been lodged against host Kiccha Sudeep and two other contestants before the Karnataka State Women's Commission. According to a report in India Today, social activist Sandhya Pavithra N made some serious allegations, including caste-based remarks, physical assault by contestants Ashwini Gowda and Rashika, verbal abuse, and the humiliation of women.
Complaint against Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 host Kiccha Sudeep and two contestants
In the complaint filed by the activist, she claimed that actor Sudeep made insulting and aggressive remarks toward contestant Rakshita, promoting disrespectful behaviour toward women on the reality show.
She also claimed that contestant Rashika physically assaulted her fellow contestant, Malavalli Nataraj (Gilli), in one of the episodes. The complaint alleged that contestant Ashwini Gowda made caste-based comments, making fun of Rakshita’s background, and using codes like “S Category” to imply Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe identity.
The controversy sparked after Sudhi used the Kannada term sede (which is considered a disrespectful word) for Rakshita. Sudhi later apologised for her remark, and Sudeep too addressed the issue during his special panchayat session, where he schooled both Sudhi and Ashwini for their repeated personal attacks on other contestants.
Sudeep is yet to comment on the matter. On the work front, his upcoming film is Mark, which will arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025.