FIR Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Over Hyundai Car Complaint

Advocate Kirti Singh alleges his Hyundai Alcazar has major technical defects risking his family’s safety.
Says dealers admitted flaw was a manufacturing defect but refused replacement or permanent fix.
FIR names Hyundai brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone under cheating, conspiracy charges.
An FIR has been launched against actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others at the Bharatpur police station in Rajasthan after a disgruntled client complained about issues with his Hyundai vehicle.
According to the Indian Express, Advocate Kirti Singh filed the FIR, claiming that he has been facing problems ever since he paid Rs 23,97,353 for a Hyundai Alcazar model from a Sonipat shop in 2022. Because Khan and Padukone were "brand ambassadors," Singh claimed, the FIR against them was filed under the sections for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and cheating at the Mathura Gate police station in Bharatpur.
Singh claimed that when he bought the Hyundai, the Sonipat Hyundai auto dealers assured him that he wouldn't have any problems and that they would be held accountable if he did.
“However, after a while, the car started developing technical faults. The main technical default is that if we accelerate while driving or want to overtake, the car starts vibrating, but its speed doesn’t increase, and the engine management system shows a malfunction. This has put the life of the complainant and his family in jeopardy several times,” Singh has said, as per the FIR.
The Indian Express reported that he added that when dealers were contacted about the issue, they described it as a manufacturing flaw on the part of Hyundai and that there was no way to fix it. They proposed a temporary solution to partially address the problem, but it continued to recur more and more frequently. Singh claimed that this has put his family's and his own lives in danger and is also adding to his financial load.
Singh went on to say that the dealership refused to fix the problem or replace the vehicle when he brought it up to them. Singh accused them of conspiracy and cheating, claiming they were already aware of the error but chose to keep it from him. He said that he is still making payments on his auto loan, which is why the FIR was filed, and that the entire incident has left him with a significant financial, physical, and psychological burden.