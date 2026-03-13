Labrinth Slams Euphoria, Says He Is ‘Done With This Industry’ In Viral Statement

Summary of this article
Musician Labrinth has stirred conversation online after publicly criticising the television series Euphoria and suggesting he may be stepping away from the entertainment industry. The British artist, who composed the music for the first two seasons of the popular HBO drama, shared a strongly worded message on Instagram expressing his frustration.
Labrinth criticises Euphoria and the music industry
In the post, Labrinth appeared to distance himself from the show as well as its soundtrack label, Columbia Records. According to reports by BBC News, the musician wrote that he was “done with this industry” before concluding his message with the line: “I’m out. Thank you and good night.”
Representatives for Labrinth have not yet provided further clarification about the statement. The BBC also reported that both Columbia Records and HBO have been approached for comment regarding the situation.
Questions around his role in the upcoming season
The comments have raised uncertainty about Labrinth’s involvement in the upcoming season of Euphoria. It is currently unclear whether the music he composed will still appear in the show’s third instalment.
Last year, HBO announced that renowned film composer Hans Zimmer would join Labrinth in creating music for the new season. At the time, Labrinth welcomed the collaboration, calling it an exciting new chapter for the series and expressing admiration for Zimmer’s work.
Zimmer also praised Labrinth’s contribution to the show, noting that his music had played a major role in shaping the identity and emotional tone of the series.
Labrinth’s impact on Euphoria
Since the show’s debut in 2019, Labrinth’s atmospheric score has been widely praised for enhancing the drama’s distinctive style. His track All For Us became a major success and even earned him an Emmy Award.
Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria follows a group of teenagers navigating complicated issues such as identity, relationships and addiction. The series helped launch the careers of several actors including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer.
The upcoming third season will feature a time jump that moves the characters beyond their high school years. The eight-episode season is scheduled to premiere on April 12.