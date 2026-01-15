Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood

The first trailer for HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 was unveiled, which shows Rue (Zendaya) battling drug dealers.
Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are engaged and are about to get married.
The third season of the Emmy-winning series will premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.
Zendaya is returning as Rue Bennett in Euphoria Season 3, with the main cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike. Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Austin Abrams are not returning in the third instalment of the Emmy-winning series, reports Variety.
Created by Sam Levinson, the first trailer for Euphoria Season 3 has been unveiled ahead of its premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.
Euphoria Season 3 trailer
The new season sees a five-year time jump, with characters out of high school and transitioned into adulthood. Zendaya's Rue is living in Mexico, and has started believing in God, as she says, “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished. But somehow, for the first time I was beginning to have faith.”
Soon, we see her confronting dangerous people, including drug dealer Laurie, demanding repayment from Rue. “You owe me money,” Laurie tells her, with a stern look. Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate (Elordi) are engaged, but both seem to be unhappy in their relationship.
Watch the trailer here.
Euphoria Season 3 new cast
Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell are the new faces of the upcoming season.
What happened in Euphoria season 2
The second season ended with Lexi’s (Apatow) play, inspired by the lives of her friends and classmates. Nate got his dad, Cal (Dane), arrested after finding a flash drive with his illegal sexual confrontation. Jules (Schafter) and Rue seemed to have been back in their relationship.