Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood

Euphoria Season 3 trailer shows Rue (Zendaya) battling drug dealers, while Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are engaged.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Euphoria 3 trailer
Zendaya in Euphoria 3 trailer Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The first trailer for HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 was unveiled, which shows Rue (Zendaya) battling drug dealers.

  • Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are engaged and are about to get married.

  • The third season of the Emmy-winning series will premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

Zendaya is returning as Rue Bennett in Euphoria Season 3, with the main cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike. Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Austin Abrams are not returning in the third instalment of the Emmy-winning series, reports Variety.

Created by Sam Levinson, the first trailer for Euphoria Season 3 has been unveiled ahead of its premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban in The Bluff trailer - Prime Video
The Bluff Trailer: Priyanka Chopra As A Battle-Hardened Pirate Queen Turns Into a Fierce Mother To Protect Her Daughter

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Euphoria Season 3 trailer

The new season sees a five-year time jump, with characters out of high school and transitioned into adulthood. Zendaya's Rue is living in Mexico, and has started believing in God, as she says, “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished. But somehow, for the first time I was beginning to have faith.”

Related Content
Related Content

Soon, we see her confronting dangerous people, including drug dealer Laurie, demanding repayment from Rue. “You owe me money,” Laurie tells her, with a stern look. Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate (Elordi) are engaged, but both seem to be unhappy in their relationship.

Watch the trailer here.

Euphoria Season 3 new cast

Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell are the new faces of the upcoming season.

Shrek 5 teaser and cast announcement - YouTube
Zendaya Joins The Voice Cast Of Shrek 5; Check Out First Teaser Of The Highly Anticipated Animated Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What happened in Euphoria season 2

The second season ended with Lexi’s (Apatow) play, inspired by the lives of her friends and classmates. Nate got his dad, Cal (Dane), arrested after finding a flash drive with his illegal sexual confrontation. Jules (Schafter) and Rue seemed to have been back in their relationship.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

  2. India Vs USA U-19 World Cup Preview: Six-Time Champions IND Begin Record-Title Quest In Bulawayo

  3. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne

  2. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  3. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  4. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika, Kidambi And Prannoy After Forgettable Second Day

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Govt Restored Thousands of Hectares in Aravallis: Bhupender Yadav

  4. Protest To Persona: How Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  5. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  3. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  4. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  5. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Today

  2. Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood

  3. Jharkhand Set To Showcase Living Megalithic Tradition at World Economic Forum, Davos

  4. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

  5. Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

  6. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

  7. Maharashtra Civic Polls Begin Across 29 Bodies, Mumbai Takes Centre Stage

  8. NOTA Promotes the Unwanted, Better To Choose A Candidate: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat