The Bluff Trailer: Priyanka Chopra As A Battle-Hardened Pirate Queen Turns Into a Fierce Mother To Protect Her Daughter

The Bluff trailer shows Priyanka Chopra as a pirate and a doting mother. The thriller will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Bluff trailer
Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban in The Bluff trailer Photo: Prime Video
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first official trailer of The Bluff

  Also starring Karl Urban, the pirate adventure film is directed by Frank Ewen Flowers Jr.

  It will stream on Prime Video from February 25, 2026.

The first official trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The Bluff was unveiled on Wednesday, offering audiences a bloodier and grittier avatar of her character, Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. It introduces us to a dark and brutal world of pirates. The R-rated pirate thriller is about survival, power and struggles. Also starring Karl Urban, it will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

The Bluff trailer

Priyanka Chopra unleashes her action mode in The Bluff. She is a former pirate whose past resurfaces, forcing her to face challenges involving her family. She is a doting mother who goes to extreme lengths to protect her daughter from the odds.

Set against the backdrop of the 1800s in the Caribbean, the trailer shows Priyanka as a pirate queen, marked by scars, blood-soaked combat, and high-octane action sequences. Karl Urban plays the antagonist who hires his men to take down Ercell. In the opening scene, we see a fierce confrontation between Priyanka and a man, engaging in close-quarters combat, and the former slicing him up.

Priyanka Chopra in action as Bloody Mary in The Bluff teaser - Instagram
The Bluff Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Turns Pirate Avenger Bloody Mary

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

There are also violent confrontations between Priyanka's Ercell and other pirates on the high seas, with the actress commanding attention through controlled physicality and restrained performance.

Related Content
Related Content

Priyanka, commanding the narrative, makes The Bluff special. She overshadows everyone with her confidence and control.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared the trailer with the caption, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.”

Watch the trailer of The Bluff here.

Priyanka Chopra's first look from The Bluff - Instagram/The Bluff
Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Bluff has been produced by Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO and Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Frank and Joe Ballarini, the film also stars Temuera Morrison in a key role.

Published At:
Tags

