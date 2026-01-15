The Bluff Trailer: Priyanka Chopra As A Battle-Hardened Pirate Queen Turns Into a Fierce Mother To Protect Her Daughter

Set against the backdrop of the 1800s in the Caribbean, the trailer shows Priyanka as a pirate queen, marked by scars, blood-soaked combat, and high-octane action sequences. Karl Urban plays the antagonist who hires his men to take down Ercell. In the opening scene, we see a fierce confrontation between Priyanka and a man, engaging in close-quarters combat, and the former slicing him up.