The Bluff Trailer: Priyanka Chopra As A Battle-Hardened Pirate Queen Turns Into a Fierce Mother To Protect Her Daughter

Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first official trailer of The Bluff
Also starring Karl Urban, the pirate adventure film is directed by Frank Ewen Flowers Jr.
It will stream on Prime Video from February 25, 2026.
The first official trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The Bluff was unveiled on Wednesday, offering audiences a bloodier and grittier avatar of her character, Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden. It introduces us to a dark and brutal world of pirates. The R-rated pirate thriller is about survival, power and struggles. Also starring Karl Urban, it will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.
The Bluff trailer
Priyanka Chopra unleashes her action mode in The Bluff. She is a former pirate whose past resurfaces, forcing her to face challenges involving her family. She is a doting mother who goes to extreme lengths to protect her daughter from the odds.
Set against the backdrop of the 1800s in the Caribbean, the trailer shows Priyanka as a pirate queen, marked by scars, blood-soaked combat, and high-octane action sequences. Karl Urban plays the antagonist who hires his men to take down Ercell. In the opening scene, we see a fierce confrontation between Priyanka and a man, engaging in close-quarters combat, and the former slicing him up.
There are also violent confrontations between Priyanka's Ercell and other pirates on the high seas, with the actress commanding attention through controlled physicality and restrained performance.
Priyanka, commanding the narrative, makes The Bluff special. She overshadows everyone with her confidence and control.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared the trailer with the caption, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.”
Watch the trailer of The Bluff here.
The Bluff has been produced by Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO and Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Frank and Joe Ballarini, the film also stars Temuera Morrison in a key role.