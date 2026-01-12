The Bluff Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Turns Pirate Avenger Bloody Mary

The Bluff teaser introduces Priyanka Chopra in a fierce new avatar as Bloody Mary, a former pirate drawn back into violence on the high seas.

Priyanka in The Bluff
Priyanka Chopra in action as Bloody Mary in The Bluff teaser Photo: Instagram
  • Priyanka Chopra appears as pirate avenger Bloody Mary in The Bluff teaser

  • The teaser hints at a dark, violent sea adventure.

  • Karl Urban plays a key role as a vengeful former ally.

Priyanka Chopra steps into uncharted waters with The Bluff, an American swashbuckler action thriller that places her at the centre of a brutal pirate tale. The newly released teaser offers a sharp first look at Chopra as Ercell "Bloody Mary", a woman shaped by violence and pushed into combat once again as threats close in around her family.

The Bluff teaser sets the tone

Released by Prime Video, the teaser is brief but striking. It shows Chopra in a bloodied, ferocious avatar, moving through gunfights and close combat aboard ships and coastal outposts. The visuals signal a darker take on pirate lore, with little room for romance or heroics. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "The sea had rules. She broke them," while confirming the trailer launch date.

The trailer will be unveiled on January 14, 2026.

Priyanka Chopra's first look from The Bluff - Instagram/The Bluff
Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A gritty pirate world with familiar faces

Set in the late 1800s, The Bluff follows Bloody Mary, a former pirate attempting to leave her past behind. Her escape is short-lived as her old crew resurfaces, led by Captain Connor, played by Karl Urban. Their confrontation, teased through sharp glances and taunts, suggests a story driven by betrayal and revenge rather than spectacle alone.

Directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, the film features an ensemble cast including Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. Chopra has also co-produced the project alongside the Russo Brothers and their collaborators.

Beyond the film, Chopra remains firmly in the global spotlight, with upcoming appearances at the Golden Globes and a key role in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

The Bluff releases on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

