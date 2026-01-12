The Bluff Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Turns Pirate Avenger Bloody Mary

The Bluff teaser sets the tone

Released by Prime Video, the teaser is brief but striking. It shows Chopra in a bloodied, ferocious avatar, moving through gunfights and close combat aboard ships and coastal outposts. The visuals signal a darker take on pirate lore, with little room for romance or heroics. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "The sea had rules. She broke them," while confirming the trailer launch date.