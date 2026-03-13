LPG Shortage Hits Mollywood And Tollywood Film Sets, ₹5 Crore Loss Feared

Summary of this article
An LPG shortage has begun affecting film shoots in Mollywood and Tollywood.
Around 18 productions could face disruption if the supply crisis continues.
Producers warn the industry could suffer losses of nearly ₹5 crore.
A widening LPG cylinder shortage affecting film production in India has started to disrupt shooting schedules across the Malayalam and Bengali film industries. Producers and film workers say the crisis, which has already affected hotels and food services, is now beginning to impact daily operations on film sets where cooking for large crews depends heavily on commercial LPG supply.
According to a report by Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), nearly 18 film shoots currently underway in Kerala could face disruptions if the situation continues. The issue has emerged as catering teams struggle to secure enough gas cylinders needed to prepare meals for hundreds of crew members working on sets.
Producers warn of major financial losses
KFPA president B Rakesh told The Hindu that producers currently have only a limited LPG supply remaining.
“We have stock for two more days. But the situation will turn difficult if it persists,” he said. Rakesh also warned that if shooting schedules are forced to halt midway due to the shortage, the financial consequences could be significant.
Industry estimates suggest that producers could collectively face losses of nearly ₹5 crore if the shoots of these 18 films are interrupted. Reorganising shooting schedules after a halt can be extremely challenging, as it involves coordinating large crews, actors, and complex logistics.
Film sets adapting with temporary solutions
Reports from OnManorama indicate that some catering teams on film sets have already begun adjusting their cooking methods due to the shortage.
A caterer named Mohan, who works with several Malayalam film productions in Kochi and Thodupuzha, said that gas cylinders have become difficult to source. As a result, some crews have temporarily turned to traditional wood-fired cooking.
Typical film set meals in Kerala include rice, chapati, curries, fish, and chicken dishes for lunch, with breakfast items such as idli, dosa, and appam. However, caterers say the menu may now be reduced if the shortage continues.
Meanwhile, in the Bengali film industry, some productions have started using induction stoves for certain dishes. Director Dulal Dey said the LPG shortage has forced him to revise the production budget for his upcoming film shoot.
If the supply crunch continues, industry observers warn that more film industries across India could soon face similar disruptions.