Chiranjeevi On Casting Couch Culture In Tollywood: When A Person Is Strict, Sincere & Focused, No One Can Take Advantage

Chiranjeevi addresses the casting couch debate in Telugu cinema, stressing professionalism, personal boundaries and individual responsibility.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi dismisses claims of a casting couch culture in Tollywood Photo: X
Summary
  • Chiranjeevi says Tollywood values talent over exploitation.

  • Megastar stresses professionalism and personal boundaries.

  • Actors’ experiences show the casting couch debate is complex.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has weighed in on the long-standing casting couch debate, offering a perspective shaped by decades of experience in the Telugu film industry. Speaking at a recent public event, the veteran actor emphasised that cinema, like any profession, reflects the values and conduct of individuals working within it. According to him, Tollywood continues to remain a space where talent and commitment are prioritised.

Chiranjeevi denies casting couch culture in Tollywood

At the Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu event in Hyderabad on January 25, addressing the issue, Chiranjeevi said he does not believe there is a systemic casting couch culture in Tollywood. “There is no casting couch culture as such. It depends on the individual,” the actor stated. He added that cinema, like any profession, reflects the values of the people working within it. “The industry is like a mirror. It reflects who you are,” he said, stressing that clear boundaries and strong work ethics play a crucial role in safeguarding one’s career.

Chiranjeevi also encouraged aspiring actors and filmmakers to remain focused and professional. According to him, being firm about one’s principles makes it difficult for anyone to exploit the situation.

Actors share contrasting experiences

Chiranjeevi’s comments come amid contrasting accounts shared by actors in recent times. Actor Saiyami Kher had earlier told Bollywood Bubble that she faced an uncomfortable situation early in her career when she was allegedly asked to compromise for work in the Telugu film industry. She said she chose to respond with confidence and maturity.

Similarly, Fatima Sana Shaikh, in a separate interaction with Bollywood Bubble, recalled receiving suggestive calls from a casting agent during the audition process for a southern project, an experience she described as unsettling.

A debate that needs nuance

While Chiranjeevi’s remarks underline personal agency and discipline, the differing experiences shared by actors suggest the casting couch conversation remains complex. His comments call for nuance, urging that individual experiences be acknowledged without broadly discrediting the industry as a whole.

Published At:
Tags

