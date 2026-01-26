Chiranjeevi On Casting Couch Culture In Tollywood: When A Person Is Strict, Sincere & Focused, No One Can Take Advantage

Chiranjeevi denies casting couch culture in Tollywood

At the Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu event in Hyderabad on January 25, addressing the issue, Chiranjeevi said he does not believe there is a systemic casting couch culture in Tollywood. “There is no casting couch culture as such. It depends on the individual,” the actor stated. He added that cinema, like any profession, reflects the values of the people working within it. “The industry is like a mirror. It reflects who you are,” he said, stressing that clear boundaries and strong work ethics play a crucial role in safeguarding one’s career.