The Strongmen's Children: How Legacies Of The Past Haunt Candidates In Bihar Elections

When it was found that as an international shooter, he was entitled to possession of eight weapons and the guns were licensed and used for sport, the State alleged, among other things, that the cartridges recovered from him were full metal jacket cartridges, which are not permitted for use under the rules followed for the sport in the Olympic Games and other international competitions. Needless to point out that this argument glosses over the fact that a potential Olympic rules violation which has not yet occurred is not, at least so far, an offence under our applicable laws, even in Uttar Pradesh. Finally, Abbas was released after two and a half years in jail after obtaining bail from the Supreme Court in this as well as various other cases, including one of money laundering where the allegation against him is that the pocket money given to him by his mother was ill gotten gains of her crimes and he was laundering it by spending it on food, clothes, shoes, sports equipment and car accessories, and another where he is accused of conspiring with his father in illegally wrangling property from the hands of the Custodian of Enemy Property in 1973—a time when Mukhtar Ansari was six years old, and his sons were still a smile on their mother’s lips.