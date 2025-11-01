Watch | Anant Singh Booked For Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder: Has Nitish’s ‘Sushasan’ Failed Bihar?

In this Outlook video report, JD(U)’s muscleman, former MLA Anant Singh is accused of killing Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav in a violent clash in Basawan Chak. The incident has reignited fears of Jungle Raj and raised tough questions about Nitish Kumar’s governance. As Bihar heads into the 2025 elections, the killing once again blurs the line between Nitish Raj and the lawlessness it once vowed to end.