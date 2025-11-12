I Am Bihar: Excerpt From Srikant's Play Main Bihar Hoon

I am Bihar. I am sold a lot; in newspapers, on radio, on television, and now in the age of the internet. News has grown wings. Publishers in London love me, and so do the locals. Once, an Englishman named Mr. Halton served as Chief Secretary. He wrote a book titled ‘Bihar: The Heart of India’. But today, no one sees me through his eyes. Today’s so-called writers would describe me in such a way that you could hardly bear to read it. Their message would be: if there is a hell anywhere, it is Bihar. These pen-pushers have no idea how eight crore people survive here. Has their writing increased our harvests? Has it strengthened the spirit of enterprise among Biharis? How do four crore people stay alive after eating just one meal a day? If you really want to see Bihar, look at the Tatma Toli in Gaya district, where IAS officers, engineers, and IT professionals emerge. See Silicon Valley in IIT and all. Look at the Bihari labourers who send two thousand crore rupees home every year. I sell when I win, and even when I lose, the market remains just as eager for me; the craze remains the same.