Invisible Voters: Bihar’s Migrant Women Who Work Across India but Can’t Vote at Home

Jammu Anand, a social activist working on labour and public campaigns, explains: “Till a few years back, the issue of migrant women voters was never discussed. Post-Covid we realised how huge these numbers were when we saw them leaving cities walking to their villages in hordes with their families, on foot, carrying their luggage. They became visible to us. They are the ones who build the cities, but have been away and not a part of the exercise to choose their government. There is a basic Act in place for hiring migrant workers that says after an employer fails to get a local worker for a job, he has to go through a process that involves permissions to hire a person from another region. This whole influx is to hire cheap productive labour, and the administration plays a catalyst to undermine the Act. This is why this labour can never ask for their rights or legal wages. No one even knows if they are getting minimum wages.”