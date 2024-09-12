Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season

For women who had looked to Hillary Clinton to shatter the glass ceiling and become the first woman President of the US, her defeat in 2016 was a bitter pill to swallow. For many of them, Kamala Harris has the opportunity to turn the page. If she wins, Harris will become the first President of black and South Asian descent. But standing against this is her lacklustre record as Biden’s VP. Over three years of the Biden administration, Harris was hardly visible. What is more, Biden entrusted her with the tough task of looking into the root cause of migration from Mexico and Central America, as Democrats realised that illegal migration was becoming a major domestic issue. Biden’s policy proposals were harsh, limiting asylum claims on the border, expediting removal of illegal migrants and separating migrant children from parents. Harris was attacked by Republicans for not doing enough to stop immigration at the borders, while progressive Democrats and liberals criticised the harsh measures adopted by the federal government. Kamala Harris came into her own once she got the nomination.