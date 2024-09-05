2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates

With the 2024 U.S. presidential election gaining momentum, recent developments are making waves. Key endorsements, family feuds, and campaign strategies are influencing the race. Former Republican figures, including Liz Cheney and Jimmy McCain, have shifted their support, while President Biden’s administration has launched a crackdown on foreign interference. Candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are gearing up for a crucial debate on September 10, despite concerns about the muted microphones.
Here are some of the latest updates from the 2024 US Presidential Elections.
Biden Administration Targets Russian Influence Operations Ahead Of 2024 Election
The Biden administration has taken decisive action against Russian interference in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. On Wednesday, it announced criminal charges against two Russian nationals, imposed sanctions on ten individuals and entities, and seized 32 internet domains involved in a disinformation campaign.
According to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, the campaign was directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and involved three Russian companies using fake social media profiles to spread false narratives. Internal documents from one of these companies revealed that one goal was to support Donald Trump or the Republican nominee.
In a separate indictment, two RT employees were charged for allegedly diverting nearly $10 million to a Tennessee-based front company to produce content designed to sow division among Americans. This scheme targeted millions of U.S. news consumers with what Attorney General Merrick Garland described as “hidden Russian government messaging.”
Former Republican Rep Liz Cheney Backs Kamala Harris, Criticizes Trump
Former Republican Representative Liz Cheney has announced that she will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election. Speaking at Duke University in North Carolina, a crucial battleground state, Cheney emphasized the importance of this choice in the face of what she perceives as the threat posed by Donald Trump, as per CNN.
Cheney, a staunch defender of the Constitution and a vocal critic of Trump, explained that she feels compelled to support Harris, given the current political landscape. “I think it is crucially important for people to recognize, not only is what I just said about the danger that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states,” she said.
The Harris campaign responded positively to Cheney’s endorsement, highlighting support from other Republicans like former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger and former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. Campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon praised Cheney as a patriot who prioritizes democracy and the Constitution.
Running Mates Hit The Campaign Trail: Walz In Pennsylvania, Vance In Arizona
On Wednesday, both major party running mates were actively on the campaign trail. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz toured Pennsylvania, engaging with voters as he seeks to bolster support in this key battleground state. He plans to continue his campaign efforts in Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Senator JD Vance of Ohio spoke at an event in Mesa, Arizona, organized by Turning Point USA, a conservative group focused on appealing to young voters. Vance will remain in Arizona to further his campaign efforts, aiming to solidify support in this crucial state.
Tim Walz’s Nebraska Family Divided Over 2024 Election
A recent social media post has highlighted a political divide within Gov. Tim Walz’s family. The post features a photo of a Nebraska family wearing matching T-shirts reading “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump,” which was shared by Charles W. Herbster, a Nebraska businessman and former Republican gubernatorial candidate.
The family in the photo is indeed related to Tim Walz, but they are distant relatives, descendants of his grandfather’s brother. Sandy Dietrich, Tim Walz’s sister, clarified that her branch of the family is not connected with the relatives in the photo, stating, “We don’t even know them.”
The relatives featured in the photo confirmed their support for President Trump and JD Vance, explaining that they had the T-shirts made for a family gathering after Walz’s nomination. They acknowledged the photo and its message as authentic.
The political rift extends to Walz’s immediate family as well. While Sandy Dietrich, a Democrat, supports her brother’s campaign, Jeff Walz, another sibling, has donated to Trump and expressed opposition to his brother's political ideology. Jeff has even considered appearing with Trump but remains conflicted about involving his family in the controversy.
Kamala Harris’ Campaign Accepts Debate Rules Despite Concerns Over Muted Microphones
Kamala Harris' campaign has agreed to the debate rules for next week's presidential matchup with Donald Trump, including the stipulation that candidates' microphones will be muted when not speaking. Despite accepting the format to avoid jeopardizing the debate, the Harris campaign expressed concerns that the muted mics will disadvantage Vice President Harris, preventing direct exchanges with Trump.
In a letter to ABC News, the Harris campaign argued that the format, which was confirmed by ABC News later in the day, will shield Trump from direct scrutiny. They fear it will limit Harris' ability to engage effectively. The campaign, however, accepted the terms to ensure Trump does not skip the debate.
ABC News assured that if significant cross talk occurs, they might unmute the microphones to clarify the discussion and manage interruptions. Pool reporters will also be present to provide real-time reporting.
Trump, who had previously accepted the debate rules, commented that he would "let her talk" and hoped ABC would be fair. He won a virtual coin flip to determine podium placement and closing statements, opting for the last closing statement while Harris chose the right podium position.
The debate will follow a format similar to the CNN debate from June, featuring muted mics and other restrictions, including no audience and no direct questions between candidates.
Kamala Harris Proposes Higher Capital Gains Tax And Other Economic Changes
In a speech in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris proposed raising the long-term capital gains tax rate to 28% for wealthy Americans, differing from President Joe Biden’s 2025 budget, which suggests a higher rate of 39.6%. Harris argues that a lower rate would encourage more investment in startups and small businesses.
Harris also supports increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from the current 21% and allowing Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations to expire in favor of targeted programs for families and small businesses. She endorsed Biden’s Billionaire Minimum Income Tax and proposed quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks to 4%.
While Harris aims to align with some of Biden's policies, she seeks to position herself as a moderate by proposing a significant tax deduction for small businesses, a federal ban on price gouging, and an expansion of the child tax credit. She also plans to eliminate the federal income tax on tips, though tips would remain subject to payroll taxes.
These proposals mark Harris’ first public divergence from Biden’s economic policies since he withdrew from the race, reflecting her attempt to establish a distinctive economic vision while still embracing some aspects of the current administration’s agenda.
Jimmy McCain Endorses Kamala Harris Amid Controversy Over Trump’s Arlington Visit
Jimmy McCain, son of the late Republican Senator John McCain, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, criticizing Donald Trump's recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery as a "violation." McCain condemned Trump’s use of the visit for filming, which was reportedly contested by Arlington staff who were pushed aside while trying to enforce rules against filming at the site.
McCain emphasized that Arlington Cemetery should be a place of respect, not a political stage, and expressed his belief that Harris and Tim Walz represent a positive direction for the country. He has switched his voter registration to Democrat and plans to vote for Harris in November.
The Trump campaign has defended its actions, stating that it had permission from Gold Star families to film in honor of soldiers who died during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, this has not prevented backlash from McCain and other family members.
Trump and John McCain had a contentious relationship, marked by Trump's disparaging remarks about McCain’s war hero status. In 2020, Cindy McCain, John's widow, endorsed Joe Biden. Jimmy McCain’s sister, Meghan, has announced she will not support either Trump or Harris, maintaining her allegiance to the Republican Party.
Former President Donald Trump’s town hall, taped earlier in Pennsylvania, was hosted by Sean Hannity and aired on Fox News starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The interview segment with Hannity was broadcast on Wednesday night, while the audience question portion is scheduled to air on Thursday evening.