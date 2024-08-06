United States

Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election

Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 Presidential Elections, bringing a progressive edge and a strong record of political achievements. Known for his sharp critiques of Republicans and viral online presence, Walz is set to energize the Democratic campaign.

Tim Walz
Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate - Tim Walz Photo: X
info_icon

Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 Presidential Elections. CNN reported early Tuesday that Harris will soon make the official announcement, as reported several sources close to the process.

This announcement is particularly exciting due to Walz’s progressive credentials and his skill in critiquing Republicans. He has effectively targeted Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in TV interviews, even appearing on Fox News to make his case. Walz is also credited with inspiring the Democrats' “weird” attacks on Trump and the GOP, providing them with one of their most effective attack lines in years.

Walz's online presence has inspired his supporters to create impressive meme content about him.

Who Is Tim Walz?

As Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz was in office when George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police in May 2020. He enacted police reform legislation that banned "warrior" training, restricted the use of chokeholds by police, and introduced new de-escalation training, along with training on responding to individuals with autism and mental health issues. The bill also established an independent unit to investigate police-involved deaths and created a community relations advisory council.

Last year, Walz signed into law one of the most generous child tax credit plans in the country, which he stated could reduce child poverty in Minnesota by 33 percent. This was possible due to the Democratic trifecta, with the party controlling both the Minnesota House and Senate. This political landscape also enabled the passage of laws protecting abortion rights, providing free universal school meals, implementing paid family leave, and safeguarding the rights of gay and transgender individuals in the state.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris | - AP
US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate

BY PTI

Before becoming governor, Tim Walz served in Congress from 2007 to 2019. Several Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, have recently praised him.

“He was a great member of Congress. The people I know in Minnesota tell me he’s a great governor.… But more importantly, he’s a good guy,” Representative Jim McGovern said last week. “He’s down to earth, he’s the real deal, there’s nothing phony about him, and he calls ‘em as he sees ‘em, and he tells it like it is, and I appreciate the candor.”

Walz grew up in rural Nebraska, served in the National Guard for 24 years, and was deployed to Europe after 9/11. He received several commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal and two Army Achievement Medals. With a bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College in Nebraska, he taught for a year in China and later became a public school teacher in Alliance, Nebraska, and then in Mankato, Minnesota, his wife Gwen’s hometown.

Trump announced the debate on Truth Social, noting it was initially planned against President Joe Biden, who has since dropped out. - null
Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  2. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  3. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
  4. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Wants Rule Change To Retain Academy Players
  5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Misses Feeling 'Alive' But Little Chance Of Coaching Role
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  4. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. All India Sufi Council Welcomes Centre's Amendments For Waqf Board Amid Row
  2. Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: 4 Co-Owners Of Basement Seek Bail In Delhi Court
  4. 'Don't Dictate The Court': CJI Tells Lawyer After He Pushes For Early Hearing In Case Linked to Shiv Sena
  5. 'Such Things Happen In Islamic Republics': Kangana Ranaut's Remark On Bangladesh Quota Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  2. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  3. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  4. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  5. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  2. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  3. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
  4. Did COVID Flatten Our Feet? The Surprising Reason High Heels Are Selling Less
  5. Elon Musk Announces To Vacate X’s HQ In San Francisco, Will Relocate Employees To San Jose
World News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Major Changes In Army Top Ranks; President Dissolves Parliament
  3. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  4. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
  5. Did COVID Flatten Our Feet? The Surprising Reason High Heels Are Selling Less
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final; Kishore Jena Crashes Out
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Major Changes In Army Top Ranks; President Dissolves Parliament