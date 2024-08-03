Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4, as he announced on Truth Social late Friday. The debate will be hosted by Fox News.
In his post, Trump explained that the debate was initially planned against President Joe Biden on ABC. However, since Biden has dropped out of the race, Trump said the debate with Harris will replace the one with Biden. Trump is currently in legal disputes with ABC and George Slopadopoulos, creating a conflict of interest, he added.
The debate will take place in Pennsylvania, though the exact location is still to be decided. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate, and the format will resemble the rules of Trump’s previous debates, but with a full arena audience, he noted.
Trump had been hesitant about debating Harris after Biden’s withdrawal. In an interview last Monday, Trump expressed his readiness for a debate but also mentioned that voters are already familiar with both him and Harris.
Trump has previously skipped debates and did not participate in any of the 2024 Republican primary debates.
In the meantime, Trump and Harris are engaging in a significant advertising battle. Harris has launched a $50 million ad campaign in key states ahead of the Democratic National Convention, while Trump has booked $12 million in ad time across several battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to AdImpact.