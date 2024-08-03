United States

Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4

Donald Trump has confirmed he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4th on Fox News. The debate will take place in Pennsylvania, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators.

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris
Trump announced the debate on Truth Social, noting it was initially planned against President Joe Biden, who has since dropped out.
info_icon

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4, as he announced on Truth Social late Friday. The debate will be hosted by Fox News.

In his post, Trump explained that the debate was initially planned against President Joe Biden on ABC. However, since Biden has dropped out of the race, Trump said the debate with Harris will replace the one with Biden. Trump is currently in legal disputes with ABC and George Slopadopoulos, creating a conflict of interest, he added.

The debate will take place in Pennsylvania, though the exact location is still to be decided. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate, and the format will resemble the rules of Trump’s previous debates, but with a full arena audience, he noted.

Trump had been hesitant about debating Harris after Biden’s withdrawal. In an interview last Monday, Trump expressed his readiness for a debate but also mentioned that voters are already familiar with both him and Harris.

Trump has previously skipped debates and did not participate in any of the 2024 Republican primary debates.

In the meantime, Trump and Harris are engaging in a significant advertising battle. Harris has launched a $50 million ad campaign in key states ahead of the Democratic National Convention, while Trump has booked $12 million in ad time across several battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to AdImpact.

US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump Will 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10 - | Photo: AP
US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10

BY Danita Yadav

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
  3. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024
  4. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  5. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Rescue Operations Continue In Himachal
  2. J&K: 5 Policemen Among 6 Officials Sacked For Narco-Terror Links
  3. Neoliberalism’s Grip On India's Education Budget
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Disposes Pleas Of Co-owners
  5. Manipur's Jiribam Sees Fresh Violence Within 24 Hours After Meitei-Hmar Peace Talks
Entertainment News
  1. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore
  3. Sana Makbul Takes The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Trophy And Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize Home: I Came Here To Win, And I Won
  4. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  5. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
US News
  1. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  2. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  3. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  4. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  5. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
World News
  1. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
  2. China Shaanxi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 38, Two Dozen Missing
  3. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  4. Trump Hits Out At Google Over Claims That It Was Censoring News Related To Him
  5. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh