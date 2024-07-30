US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10

With Joe Biden out of the Presidential Race, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are expected to go head-to-head in another round of debate before the vote in November. However, Donald Trump now appears to be backing away from the idea of debating Vice President Harris.
Following Biden's exit and Harris' endorsement, Trump made it very publicly known that he would want to debate Harris. However, recent reports have stated that he is now reconsidering his commitment.
In an interview with Fox News, the former president gave an ambiguous answer as to whether he would debate Harris on September 10. Trump was quoted as saying that he would "probably" debate but can "also make a case for not doing it".
With this interview, Trump seems to be backing off from his commitment to debate the vice president as election day comes closer.
"I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is. The answer is yes, I’ll probably end up debating.," stated Trump.
The Republican candidate then said - "The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it.”
'He's Scared," Alleges Harris' Campaign
Kamala Harris' campaign has alleged that Trump is afraid to go up against the vice president and hence is looking for reasons to skip out on the Sept 10 debate.
“It’s clear from tonight’s question-dodging: He’s scared he’ll have to defend his running mate’s weird attacks on women or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president,” stated campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa.
Harris and Trump are expected to engage in a presidential debate hosted by ABC News on September 10. Amid uncertainty regarding Trump's presence, Vice President Harris has stated that she will be there irrespective of whether Trump shows up or not.