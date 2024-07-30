United States

US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10

Following Biden's exit and Harris' endorsement, Trump made it very publicly known that he would want to debate Harris. However, recent reports have stated that he is now reconsidering his commitment.

donald trump kamala harris presidential debate
US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump Will 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10 | Photo: AP
info_icon

With Joe Biden out of the Presidential Race, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are expected to go head-to-head in another round of debate before the vote in November. However, Donald Trump now appears to be backing away from the idea of debating Vice President Harris.

Following Biden's exit and Harris' endorsement, Trump made it very publicly known that he would want to debate Harris. However, recent reports have stated that he is now reconsidering his commitment.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris - AP
US Elections 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Presidential Candidate

BY Outlook Web Desk

In an interview with Fox News, the former president gave an ambiguous answer as to whether he would debate Harris on September 10. Trump was quoted as saying that he would "probably" debate but can "also make a case for not doing it".

With this interview, Trump seems to be backing off from his commitment to debate the vice president as election day comes closer.

"I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is. The answer is yes, I’ll probably end up debating.," stated Trump.

The Republican candidate then said - "The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it.”

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump | - AP
Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump

BY PTI

'He's Scared," Alleges Harris' Campaign

Kamala Harris' campaign has alleged that Trump is afraid to go up against the vice president and hence is looking for reasons to skip out on the Sept 10 debate.

“It’s clear from tonight’s question-dodging: He’s scared he’ll have to defend his running mate’s weird attacks on women or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president,” stated campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa.

Harris and Trump are expected to engage in a presidential debate hosted by ABC News on September 10. Amid uncertainty regarding Trump's presence, Vice President Harris has stated that she will be there irrespective of whether Trump shows up or not.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Khaleel Ahmed Starts With Two-Run Over; SL - 2/0 (1 Over)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND Bat First Against SL; Pandya, Pant Rested
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: SL Announce Squad For ODI Series With Charith Asalanka As Captain
  4. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
  5. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
Football News
  1. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  3. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  5. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  3. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  4. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  5. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  2. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains
  3. '26 States Not Named In 2009 UPA Budget': Sitharaman Hits Out At Oppn Amid Row Over Budget
  4. Can We Ever Separate Art From The Artist?
  5. Day In Pics: July 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  2. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  3. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  4. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
  5. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
World News
  1. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  2. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  3. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  4. Bangladesh To Ban Jamaat-e-Islami After Nationwide Unrest
  5. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Reveals He Has 100 Children In Over 12 Nations
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Khaleel Ahmed Starts With Two-Run Over; SL - 2/0 (1 Over)
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Boxing - Nesthy Petecio Outclasses Jaismine Lamboria