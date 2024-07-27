International

US Elections 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Presidential Candidate

This development came a day after former president Barack Obama endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate. The 59-year-old US politician launched her presidential campaign last week hours after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris
US Vice-President Kamala Harris Photo: AP
US Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential race in 2024. Taking it to the social media platform X, Harris tweeted "Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win."

L: Former US President Barack Obama | R: VP Kamala Harris | - X/@BarackObama/AP
'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

This development came a day after former president Barack Obama endorsed Harris as the presidential candidate. "Kamala Harris will be a fantastic President of the United States," Obama said on Friday, as he and his wife Michelle endorsed the US Vice President and vowed to do "everything we can" to enable her to win the high-stakes election against Donald Trump in November.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris - AP
Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million

BY Outlook Web Desk

Obama's delay in endorsing Harris hit headlines a few days ago. However, on Friday, Obama released a video to support the Vice President, who if elected, would be the first female president.

Releasing the video on X, the 62-year-old former first Black president said, “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama told Harris on a phone call joined by his wife.

Besides Obama's endorsement, Harris, who is of Indian-African origin, has also secured massive support from all major Democrats and party leaders in Congress, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

If elected on November 5, Harris would not only be the first woman, but the first Indian-American, the first Asian, the first Black woman and ,the first person of Jamaican descent to ascend to the office.

