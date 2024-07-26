Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million

A Zoom fundraising event called "White Women: Answer the Call" witnessed record-breaking participation by the supporters of US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night where 164,000 participants. raised over 2 million USD for the presumptive Democratic candidate in the upcoming electoral battle under 90 minutes.
The record-breaking call however faced certain technical glitches which caused some of the attendees to switch to a YouTube livestream.
About the Zoom fundraising event
As per reports, the event urged women across the United States to join the livestream chat to support Harris, who has been endorsed by President Joe President and President Obama for the upcoming presidential race.
This was the third massive Zoom call for Harris. The previous fundraising events by Zoom welcomed 44,000 Black women and 50,000 Black men and raised 1.5 million USD and 1.3 million USD, respectively.
Zoom call for Kamala Harris: Who all attended the call?
The fundraiser started with a pledge of a massive 500,000 USD by comedian Carol Leif. The biggest Zoom call ever was also attended by popular celebrities Pink and Connie Britton.
The 'Friday Night Lights' star Connie Britton said "When (Joe) Biden stepped down and endorsed Kamala Harris, the world blew up. It was seismic, cosmic, even."
Pink stressed the importance of women's voices in the political sphere.