United States

Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'

While Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be skipping the event, dozens of Democratic leaders such as Bernie Sanders, AOC and more have announced that they will be boycotting the Congress session.

kamala harris bernie sanders aoc
Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed' | Photo: AP
info_icon

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all set to address the US Congtess, many Democrat leaders have announced they would be skipping the event.

Netanyahu will be addressing a joint session of the US Congress. The Israeli leader was invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver the address.

Kamala Harris To Skip Netanayhu's Event

Vice President Kamala Harris will be unable to attend the Congress session where Israeli PM Netanyahu will address members of the US government. However, the Vice President is scheduled to meet Netanyahu later during his visit.

"The Vice President is traveling to Indianapolis on July 24 for a previously-scheduled event and will be unable to preside over Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned address to a joint session of Congress,” stated an aide to the vice president on Tuesday.

“Her travel to Indianapolis on July 24 should not be interpreted as a change in her position with regard to Israel," the aide added.

Israeli ministers expressed their disappointment regarding Harris' absence. Speaking to The Telegraph, an Israeli minister stated that Harris is skipping the address during Israel's difficult war with "Iran and its terror proxies is disappointing.”
“The free world cannot afford leaders who are unable to distinguish between good and evil,” they added further.

Democrats To Boycott Netanyahu's Address

Democrat and NY Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) will not be attending Netanyahu's address. As per AOC, she will not be attending for the simple reason that Netanyahu is a "War criminal".

Michigan Representative Rashida Talib, who is also the sole Palestinian American in the US Congress, stated that she will also not attend the session.

“It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court," read a statement issued by Tlaib.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar will also not be attending the session and has stated that she would be giving her tickets to family members of the hostages.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat from Maryland will also be skipping, saying that he doesn't want to be part of a "political prop in this act of deception."

Representative Sara Jacobs, who is the youngest Jewish lawmaker in the Congress and has close ties and family in Israel stated she would also be skipping the address. "I think it sends the wrong message at the wrong time," stated Jacobs.

Senator Bernie Sanders will also be absent from the address. As per Sanders, Netanyahu's "policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned.”

“As I stated last month, I will not be attending his address,” Sanders added.

Representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democrat of Florida and Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus will also be skipping the address.

Senate members - Richard J. Durbin of Illinois and Patty Murray of Washington, the president pro tempore - will also not attend the event.

