'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States," he said.

L: Former US President Barack Obama | R: VP Kamala Harris | Photo: X/@BarackObama/AP
Days after Joe Biden dropped out of the US presidential race and endorsed his VP Kamala Harris for the position instead, former US President Barack Obama has endorsed the Indian-American democrat leader.

Taking to X, Obama wrote, "Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support."

Citing the "critical moment" for the States, Obama said that they are going to do everything to make sure that Harris wins the November elections. "We hope you'll join us," he added.

In the video, shared by the former US President, Harris can be heard saying to Michelle and Obama that she is looking forward to doing this "with the two of you".

Last week, President Joe Biden dropped out from the Presidential race, a decision which came in the backdrop of mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and voters in the United States.

"It had been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of the term," Biden had said in his official statement.

US President Joe Biden | - AP
Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement

BY Danita Yadav

Shortly after announcing his withdrawal, Biden had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement and the nominee for the presidential candidate.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," Biden had said in his post on X.

He offered his full support to Harris and endorsed her to be the nominee of the Democrats this year. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he added.

The US Election 2024 is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024. And as for the opponent, Donald Trump has been nominated as the Republican presidential candidate, with JD Vance picked as his running mate.

