Trump Blames Biden On Immigration, Claims End To Wars In Year-End Address

US President Donald Trump says his administration secured the border, cut migration, created jobs and ended eight wars in a year-end address

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump year-end address, Trump immigration speech, US border crackdown
President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. Photo: Doug Mills
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump said his second-term administration secured the border and triggered “reverse migration”.

  • He claimed credit for ending eight international conflicts and resolving the Gaza war.

  • The US President blamed migration under the Biden administration for rising housing and job pressures.

US President Donald Trump used a year-end prime-time address on Wednesday to present what he described as the key achievements of his second term, highlighting immigration enforcement, economic measures and claims of ending multiple international conflicts, according to PTI.

Speaking for 19 minutes, Trump said his administration had reversed what he called failures of the previous government and delivered results within months of returning to office in January. “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it,” he said at the start of the address.

Trump outlined a range of actions he said his administration had taken, including tightening border controls, reducing migration, lowering prices, imposing tariffs to boost revenue, supporting job creation and ending conflicts abroad, PTI reported. He also reiterated his long-standing criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of immigration.

“I've restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza, bringing for the first time in 3,000 years peace to the Middle East, and secured the release of the hostages, both living and dead,” Trump said.

While he did not specify the conflicts during the address, Trump has repeatedly claimed over the past year that his administration helped end or defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and the Congo, according to PTI.

Related Content
Related Content

A significant portion of the speech focused on immigration and its alleged impact on housing and employment. Trump said rising housing costs were driven by what he called a “colossal border invasion”. “We have never been invaded. This is the worst thing that frankly, in my opinion, the worst thing that the Biden administration did to our country is the invasion at the border,” he said.

He accused the previous administration and its allies in Congress of allowing “millions and millions” of migrants into the country and providing them with taxpayer-funded housing, while rent and home prices for Americans increased. Trump claimed that more than 60 per cent of growth in the rental market was due to foreign migrants.

“At the same time, illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms, getting free health care and education paid for by you, the American taxpayer,” he said.

Trump further claimed that the US was now experiencing “reverse migration”, saying migrants were returning to their home countries, freeing up jobs and housing. “For the first time in 50 years, the US is now seeing ‘reverse migration, as migrants go back home, leaving more housing and more jobs for Americans,’” he said.

Referring to employment trends, Trump said that in the year before his election, all net job creation had gone to foreign migrants. “Since I took office, 100 per cent of all net job creation has gone to American-born citizens. Hundred per cent,” he said, as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

  3. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Review: Five Key Talking Points, Best And Worst Business

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Congress Protests Outside BJP Offices Across Country After National Herald Order

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  4. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm