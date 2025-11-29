Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

President Donald Trump ignited a fresh political firestorm on Friday, by announcing the immediate termination of virtually all documents signed by his predecessor Joe Biden using an autopen, claiming without evidence that 92% of them were executed illegally by aides who usurped presidential authority. In a blistering Truth Social post, Trump declared: "Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen... is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect," accusing "Radical Left Lunatics" of operating the device without Biden's involvement and warning that any denial from the former president could lead to perjury charges.