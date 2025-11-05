Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

Democratic candidate and self-declared socialist Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City mayoral race with over 51 per cent of the vote.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies
Ceasefire Hunger Strike UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 27: New York State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D), speaks during a news conference outside the White House to announce a hunger strike to demand that President Joe Biden call for a permanent ceasefire and no military aid to Israel, on Monday, November 27, 2023. Photo: IMAGO/Newscom World
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral polls on the evening of November 4, NYC time, with a 51 per cent vote share.

  • The New York City Board of Elections has reported that this year saw the highest turnout in five decades, with over two million votes cast. 

  • Mamdani, who has openly spoken out against Israel, marks a historic moment, making him New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

In a city that is home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel, the election of Mamdani as New York’s mayor marks a striking political moment. His victory comes despite, or perhaps because of, his outspoken criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war on Gaza. In the US, criticism of Netanyahu and Israel’s savage war on Gaza, following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, is regarded  as tantamount to anti-Semitism.

Mamdani has been attacked not just by the Republicans for his progressive policies and his anti-Israel stance. President Donald Trump sees him as a dangerous Communist and endorsed the disgraced  former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, now running as an independent, just ahead of Tuesday’s elections. Cuomo was one of Trump’s favourite opposition targets during the pandemic. Yet, Trump asked Republicans and his supporters in New York to vote for Cuomo. Mamdani is a self-styled ‘Democratic Socialist’ and belongs to the progressive wing of the party. Bernie Sanders, the former Democratic and current independent Senator from Vermont. The Democratic Party establishment is wary of Mamdani and uncomfortable with his public stand against Israel. Mamdani had time and again said that the International Criminal Court’s indictment of Netanyahu should be taken seriously, and went on to say  that Netanyahu should be arrested if he enters New York. 

Related Content
Related Content
US President Donald Trump(L); Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (R) - AP
Trump Calls Jewish Voters backing Zohran Mamdani ‘Stupid’ On Truth Social

BY Outlook News Desk

American politics has long been driven by staunch support for Israel across the party divide. The AIPAC, or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is one of the several Jewish lobbies that work across the US, funding both Democrats and Republicans. The AIPAC began as early as 1954 to work for US support for Israel. Many Jews living in the US have strong connections with Israel, and several have families back there. Israeli politicians from the early days figured out that unless the country was backed by the US, it would find it difficult to survive in a hostile environment. American Jews are also extremely wealthy and powerful, and ensure that the US remains lockstep with Israel. The legacy media, too, is largely influenced by the Jewish lobby. 

Considering the enormous influence that the Jewish lobby holds in the US, politicians and public figures avoid direct criticism of Israeli leadership, wary of backlash from influential groups and voters who are traditionally aligned with pro-Israel positions. America was almost shell-shocked after the Hamas attack, and former President Joe Biden flew to Israel as a show of support. He declared in Tel Aviv that he had been a “lifelong Zionist” and provided Israel with weapons, funds, political and diplomatic support through his term.

What Changed

But the war in Gaza,  the unprecedented stream of images and testimonies emerging from the conflict, finally changed the narrative. The IDF gave a go by to international convention, killing civilians, women and children, attacking hospitals, schools, and using starvation as a weapon of war. Though the international media was not allowed in Gaza, local journalists and ordinary people, including doctors and aid workers, sent out clips and videos that captured the brutality of the war.

The widespread circulation of the videos brought out the true picture of what was happening. The images were so powerful that they moved people. It started with the young across the world and in the US. Young voters, progressive Jewish groups and Ivy League universities in the US began campaigning against Israeli atrocities and demanded a halt to the fighting. This was not just in the US, but across the world. But the crackdown by the US administration was also far-reaching and led to the resignation of several heads of these elite institutions.

Illustration: Saahil - null
Zohran Mamdani: Red-Blue Republic Of New York

BY Souzeina Mushtaq

NYC’s  Mandate For Mamdani


Mamdani’s win shows that a large section of New Yorkers no longer accepts the traditional framing of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. People, not so many governments, across the world are seeing the conflict in the context of ‘might is right’, where Israel can impose its will because of the support it gets from the US.  Mamdani’s win signals a shift in New York’s politics, but whether it reflects a larger change is unclear at present. However, he did not win the election because of his anti-Israel views, but rather because of his overall economic message, which included affordable housing, better public transportation for poorer New Yorkers, and a promise to provide free daycare. Whether he will succeed remains to be seen. Yet, for the moment, his anti-establishment stance and focus on diversity have won the hearts of New Yorkers. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Rohit Paudel's Side Seek Revenge After Previous Loss

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  2. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  3. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  4. Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

  5. Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel’s Foreign Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release