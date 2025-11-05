Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

Ceasefire Hunger Strike UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 27: New York State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D), speaks during a news conference outside the White House to announce a hunger strike to demand that President Joe Biden call for a permanent ceasefire and no military aid to Israel, on Monday, November 27, 2023. Photo: IMAGO/Newscom World

Ceasefire Hunger Strike UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 27: New York State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D), speaks during a news conference outside the White House to announce a hunger strike to demand that President Joe Biden call for a permanent ceasefire and no military aid to Israel, on Monday, November 27, 2023. Photo: IMAGO/Newscom World