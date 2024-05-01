Student Protests In Major Universities Shaking US Amid Israel's Raging War On Gaza

Introduction

Hundreds of police officers stormed into Columbia University on Tuesday night in a renewed attempt to quell pro-Palestinian protests that have swept college campuses in the United States. Several students have been arrested amid allegations that the NYPD took “heavy-handed steps” to disperse and dismantle pro-Palestinian protests.

The police cleared 30 to 40 people from inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall late Tuesday after protesters occupied the administration building in New York earlier in the day. Law enforcement will be there through May 17, the end of the university's commencement events.

