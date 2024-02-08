Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected Hamas' three-stage ceasefire plan stating that a victory in Gaza was within reach. Hamas had on Thursday proposed a deal spanning 135 days, to put an end to the escalating war. Netanyahu's refusal comes after Hamas laid out a series of demands in response to an Israel-backed ceasefire proposal.

The deal consisted of three phases:

The first phase involved the exchange of hostages, withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas, and the start of infrastructure rebuilding in Gaza. In the second phase, Hamas proposed releasing remaining hostages while Israel withdrew from Gaza entirely. Lastly, in the third phase, both sides would exchange the bodies of those who died in the war.

This is not the first time a ceasefire proposal has been turned down since the war began on October 7 last year. Israel has on several occasions made it clear that a ceasefire wasn’t something on their mind, when urged by world leaders and international organisations.

Outlook looks at the many attempts at a ceasefire since the beginning of the war on Gaza.